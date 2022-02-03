SmartRecruiters Announces Acquisition of Career Sites Leader Attrax

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters , the Hiring Success company, today announced the acquisition of Attrax, an industry-leading provider of career site software that lets companies build engaging, personalized career sites. The acquisition will result in an integrated offering, SmartRecruiters Attrax, designed to help customers build data-powered, curated career sites that enhance the candidate experience and improve hiring outcomes. SmartRecruiters Attrax is available immediately for SmartRecruiters customers.

"Today, career sites are an afterthought, historically disconnected from the rest of the recruiting process," said Jerome Ternynck, Founder and CEO at SmartRecruiters. "This creates an unpleasant experience for candidates and recruiters. We chose Attrax for its impressive technology and proven ability to help customers build award-winning career sites. The integration of SmartRecruiters and Attrax provides truly intelligent career sites that operate in tandem with the ATS to deliver Hiring Success."

"As talent acquisition accelerates its transition to a digitised, experience-driven function, companies will need to create much more personalized candidate journeys to achieve their hiring goals," said Dr. Sven Elbert, Senior Analyst at Fosway Group. "By integrating advanced career site technology with their ATS, talent acquisition teams can tap into a wealth of new data and insights to build more effective recruiting strategies and candidate experiences and improve hiring outcomes."

SmartRecruiters is on a mission to connect people to jobs at scale, and that means making hiring easy for enterprises and job searching easy for people. Career sites are central to that mission. Unfortunately, many of today's career sites are static pages that present static lists of open positions. Companies invest large amounts of money in advertising positions, but quickly lose those candidates to the competition because they couldn't find relevant information. SmartRecruiters Attrax addresses that problem by giving customers the tools to delight candidates with personalized, dynamic experiences that improve application conversion rates by 50% or more, while at the same time meeting their hiring goals.

"Attrax has transformed the way we attract and engage with our candidates in the current recruitment landscape," said James Edwards, Recruitment Marketing Manager at Mitchells and Butlers PLC. "Not only has it provided us with a fully branded and personalized candidate experience it has also all delivered industry-leading conversion rates, through the implementation of Integrated end-to-end workflow and analytics."

SmartRecruiters Attrax delivers a new level of hiring efficiency with the ability to:

Be found. Automated employer brand and job posting marketing helps customers find the right candidates in the right markets. Attrax provides out-of-the-box optimization for search engines and job aggregators, including Google for Jobs, to ensure jobs are highly visible.

Engage candidates. From the first moment candidates learn about a company to the moment they accept an offer, SmartRecruiters Attrax offers candidates a personalized, curated experience that increases job applications and helps make great hires.

Empower TA teams. Recruitment marketing teams can build sites and run campaigns themselves with SmartRecruiters Attrax's drag-and-drop career site builder. Rich analytics ensure they can achieve their hiring goals.

To learn more, visit the SmartRecruiters Attrax page or contact press@smartrecruiters.com .

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. Four thousand companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors, all within one scalable platform.

True to its mission of connecting people to jobs at scale, SmartRecruiters was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers in 2020. For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn .

View original content:

SOURCE SmartRecruiters