VIAVI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) today reported results for its second fiscal quarter ended January 1, 2022.

Second quarter of fiscal 2022 net revenue was $314.8 million. GAAP net income was $34.6 million, or $0.14 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $59.3 million, or $0.24 per share.

First quarter of fiscal 2022 net revenue was $326.8 million. GAAP net loss was $(54.8) million or $(0.24) per share. Non-GAAP net income was $58.2 million, or $0.24 per share.

Second quarter of fiscal 2021 net revenue was $299.9 million. GAAP net income was $27.3 million, or $0.12 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $52.1 million, or $0.23 per share.

"In fiscal Q2, VIAVI delivered its second highest revenue quarter with a record non-GAAP operating margin at 23.3%. Business strength was led by Fiber and Wireless products while 3D Sensing product demand improved during the quarter," said Oleg Khaykin , VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer. "NSE's record non-GAAP operating margin at 18.7% reflects the strength of VIAVI's business model, while OSP delivered a non-GAAP operating margin at 39.2%. We are pleased to achieve a non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 which ties a quarterly record high and surpassing the guidance range of $0.18 to $0.20 ."

Khaykin added, "In addition to strong business performance, we also executed well on our plan to improve our capital structure. During fiscal Q2, we redeemed $45.6 million in convertible notes which brings us to approximately 47% retirement of the original convertible notes. As of February 2nd , we also repurchased approximately 10.9 million shares and exceeded the 10.6 million shares delivered during the September 2021 convertible note redemption transaction. We expect a combination of strong secular growth trends in 5G and fiber, along with our improved capital structure, to enable us to achieve our growth and shareholder return objectives."

Financial Overview:

The tables below (in millions, except percentage, and per share data) provide comparisons of quarterly results to prior periods, including sequential quarterly and year-over-year changes. A full reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures included in the tables is contained in this release under the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures."

Second Quarter Ended January 1, 2022



GAAP Results

Q2

Q1

Q2

Change

FY 2022

FY 2022

FY 2021

Q/Q

Y/Y Net revenue $ 314.8

$ 326.8

$ 299.9

(3.7)%

5.0% Gross margin 60.5%

59.7%

60.1%

80 bps

40 bps Operating margin 15.7%

14.4%

14.1%

130 bps

160 bps Income from operations 49.3

46.9

42.3

5.1%

16.5% Net income (loss) per share 0.14

(0.24)

0.12

158.3%

16.7%



Non-GAAP Results

Q2

Q1

Q2

Change

FY 2022

FY 2022

FY 2021

Q/Q

Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin 63.2%

62.6%

63.1%

60 bps

10 bps Non-GAAP operating margin 23.3%

22.7%

22.3%

60 bps

100 bps Non-GAAP income from operations 73.3

74.3

66.8

(1.3)%

9.7% Non-GAAP net earnings per share 0.24

0.24

0.23

—%

4.3%



Net Revenue by Segment

Q2

Q1

Q2

Change

FY 2022

FY 2022

FY 2021

Q/Q

Y/Y Network Enablement $ 214.4

$ 204.9

$ 180.9

4.6%

18.5% Service Enablement 29.8

23.0

25.8

29.6%

15.5% Optical Security and Performance Products 70.6

98.9

93.2

(28.6)%

(24.2)% Total $ 314.8

$ 326.8

$ 299.9

(3.7)%

5.0%

Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA customers represented 39.9%, 28.9% and 31.2%, respectively, of total net revenue for the quarter ended January 1, 2022 .

As of January 1, 2022 , the Company held $738.5 million in total cash, short-term restricted cash and short-term investments.

As of January 1, 2022 , the Company had $253.7 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% Senior Convertible Notes, $110.7 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% Senior Convertible Notes and $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Senior Notes with a total net carrying value of $755.8 million classified as long-term debt.

During the fiscal quarter ended January 1, 2022 , the Company generated $22.2 million of cash from operations.

Business Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ending April 2, 2022 , the Company expects net revenue to be between $301 million to $315 million and non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $0.20 to $0.22 .

With respect to our expectations above, the Company has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per share to GAAP net income (loss) per share in this press release because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of certain reconciling items described in the "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" section below and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of certain items, including certain charges related to restructuring, acquisition, integration and related charges. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that may be confusing or misleading to investors.

The following financial tables are presented in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise specified.

-SELECTED PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA -

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021 Net revenue $ 314.8

$ 299.9

$ 641.6

$ 584.6 Cost of revenues 116.9

111.4

240.8

218.5 Amortization of acquired technologies 7.4

8.4

15.3

16.6 Gross profit 190.5

180.1

385.5

349.5 Operating expenses:













Research and development 50.5

50.0

104.1

98.8 Selling, general and administrative 88.2

79.5

180.0

160.9 Amortization of other intangibles 2.6

8.1

5.3

16.6 Restructuring and related (benefits) charges (0.1)

0.2

(0.1)

(0.4) Total operating expenses 141.2

137.8

289.3

275.9 Income from operations 49.3

42.3

96.2

73.6 Interest income and other income (expense), net (5.3)

1.1

(89.8)

1.7 Interest expense (7.1)

(3.6)

(10.7)

(7.2) Income (loss) before income taxes 36.9

39.8

(4.3)

68.1 Provision for income taxes 2.3

12.5

15.9

21.1 Net income (loss) $ 34.6

$ 27.3

$ (20.2)

$ 47.0















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.15

$ 0.12

$ (0.09)

$ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.14

$ 0.12

$ (0.09)

$ 0.20















Shares used in per share calculations:













Basic 236.0

228.8

233.6

228.8 Diluted 242.3

231.1

233.6

231.5

The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



January 1, 2022

July 3, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 732.1

$ 697.8 Short-term investments 1.7

1.6 Restricted cash 4.7

4.3 Accounts receivable, net 258.3

256.5 Inventories, net 114.4

94.9 Prepayments and other current assets 69.4

57.0 Total current assets 1,180.6

1,112.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 213.3

196.0 Goodwill, net 393.0

396.5 Intangibles, net 68.1

88.0 Deferred income taxes 102.2

109.3 Other non-current assets 62.4

59.5 Total assets $ 2,019.6

$ 1,961.4 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 68.0

$ 63.2 Accrued payroll and related expenses 77.4

76.0 Deferred revenue 62.8

69.7 Accrued expenses 30.1

24.8 Current portion of long-term debt —

456.6 Other current liabilities 46.8

57.1 Total current liabilities 285.1

747.4 Long-term debt 755.8

224.1 Other non-current liabilities 203.9

226.0 Total stockholders' equity 774.8

763.9 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,019.6

$ 1,961.4

The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended January 1, 2022

Network and Service Enablement

















Network

Enablement

Service

Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 214.4

$ 29.8

$ 244.2

$ 70.6

$ —

$ 314.8























Gross profit 138.0

21.4

159.4

39.7

(8.6)

190.5 Gross margin 64.4 %

71.8 %

65.3 %

56.2 %





60.5 %























Operating income







45.6

27.7

(24.0)

49.3 Operating margin







18.7 %

39.2 %





15.7 %



Three Months Ended January 2, 2021

Network and Service Enablement

















Network

Enablement

Service

Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 180.9

$ 25.8

$ 206.7

$ 93.2

$ —

$ 299.9























Gross profit 113.3

17.6

130.9

58.4

(9.2)

180.1 Gross margin 62.6 %

68.2 %

63.3 %

62.7 %





60.1 %























Operating income







22.2

44.6

(24.5)

42.3 Operating margin







10.7 %

47.9 %





14.1 %



Six Months Ended January 1, 2022

Network and Service Enablement





















Network

Enablement

Service

Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical

Security and

Performance

Products

Total Segment

Measures

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 419.3

$ 52.8

$ 472.1

$ 169.5

$ 641.6

$ —

$ 641.6



























Gross profit 270.7

36.1

306.8

96.8

403.6

(18.1)

385.5 Gross margin 64.6 %

68.4 %

65.0 %

57.1 %

62.9 %





60.1 %



























Operating income







76.3

71.3

147.6

(51.4)

96.2 Operating margin







16.2 %

42.1 %

23.0 %





15.0 %



Six Months Ended January 2, 2021

Network and Service Enablement





















Network

Enablement

Service

Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical

Security and

Performance

Products

Total Segment

Measures

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 343.0

$ 47.2

$ 390.2

$ 194.4

$ 584.6

$ —

$ 584.6



























Gross profit 216.8

31.9

248.7

119.4

368.1

(18.6)

349.5 Gross margin 63.2 %

67.6 %

63.7 %

61.4 %

63.0 %





59.8 %



























Operating income







35.5

91.9

127.4

(53.8)

73.6 Operating margin







9.1 %

47.3 %

21.8 %





12.6 %





(1) Other items include charges unrelated to core operating performance primarily consisting of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related

intangibles, restructuring and related charges, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and other charges unrelated to core operating performance.

The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

The Company provides non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA financial measures as supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance. The Company uses the measures disclosed in this release to evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to its competitors. Specifically, management uses these items to further its own understanding of the Company's core operating performance, which the Company believes represent its performance in the ordinary, ongoing and customary course of its operations. Accordingly, management excludes from core operating performance items such as those relating to certain purchase price accounting adjustments, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and inventory step-up, stock-based compensation, restructuring, separation costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and certain investing expenses and non-cash activities that management believes are not reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and customary course activities. Additionally, the Company excludes the results of discontinued operations in calculating non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for all periods reported. The Company believes excluding these items enables investors to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operational performance.

The Company believes providing this additional information allows investors to see Company results through the eyes of management. The Company further believes that providing this information allows investors to better understand the Company's financial performance and, importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.

The non-GAAP adjustments described in this release are excluded by the Company from its non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP adjustments, and the basis for excluding them, are outlined below.

Cost of revenues, costs of research and development and costs of selling, general and administrative: The Company's GAAP presentation of gross margin and operating expenses may include (i) additional depreciation and amortization from changes in estimated useful life and the write-down of certain property, equipment and intangibles that have been identified for disposal but remained in use until the date of disposal, (ii) workforce related charges such as severance, retention bonuses and employee relocation costs related to formal restructuring plans, (iii) costs for facilities not required for ongoing operations, and costs related to the relocation of certain equipment from these facilities and/or contract manufacturer facilities, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and (vi) other charges unrelated to our core operating performance comprising mainly of acquisition related transaction costs, amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up, integration costs related to acquired entities, litigation and other costs and contingencies unrelated to current and future operations, including transformational initiatives such as the implementation of simplified automated processes, site consolidations, and reorganizations. The Company excludes these items in calculating non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes excluding these items enables investors to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operational performance.

Amortization of intangibles: The Company includes amortization expense related to intangibles in its GAAP presentation of cost of revenues and operating expense. The Company excludes these significant non-cash items in calculating non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, because it believes doing so provides investors a clearer and more consistent view of the Company's core operating performance in terms of cost of revenues and operating expenses.

Non-cash interest expense and other expense: The Company incurred a loss of $6.4M and $92.3M for the three and six months ended January 1, 2022 , respectively, in connection with the repurchase of certain 1.00% and 1.75% Senior Convertible Notes which was recorded in interest income and other income (expense), net, in compliance with authoritative guidance. The Company eliminates this in calculating non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, because it believes that in so doing, it can provide investors a clearer and more consistent view of the Company's core operating performance.

Income tax expense or benefit: The Company excludes certain non-cash tax expense or benefit items, such as the utilization of net operating losses where valuation allowances were released, intra-period tax allocation benefit and the tax effect for amortization of non-tax deductible intangible assets, in calculating non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. The Company believes excluding these items enables investors to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operational performance.

Interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other adjustments: The Company's EBITDA calculation primarily excludes interest income and other income (expense), interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other items that are not part of its core operating performance described above. The Company's adjusted EBITDA excludes items in addition to the items excluded from the EBITDA calculation such as stock-based compensation, restructuring and related charges (benefits), gain or loss on sale of available for-sale investments, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities arising from prior acquisitions and other charges related to activities that are not part of its core operating performance described above. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is a helpful indicator of the Company's core operational cash flow.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, preferable to, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States . The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net income (loss) is net income (loss). The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) per share. The Company believes these GAAP measures alone are not fully indicative of its core operating expenses and performance and that providing non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding the Company's overall performance.



VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY The following tables reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin GAAP measures $ 190.5

60.5 %

$ 180.1

60.1 %

$ 385.5

60.1 %

$ 349.5

59.8 % Stock-based compensation 1.2

0.4 %

1.2

0.4 %

2.8

0.4 %

2.4

0.4 % Other charges unrelated to core operating

performance (1) —

— %

(0.4)

(0.1) %

—

— %

(0.4)

(0.1) % Amortization of intangibles 7.4

2.3 %

8.4

2.7 %

15.3

2.4 %

16.6

2.9 % Total related to Cost of Revenue 8.6

2.7 %

9.2

3.0 %

18.1

2.8 %

18.6

3.2 % Non-GAAP measures $ 199.1

63.2 %

$ 189.3

63.1 %

$ 403.6

62.9 %

$ 368.1

63.0 %



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin GAAP measures $ 49.3

15.7 %

$ 42.3

14.1 %

$ 96.2

15.0 %

$ 73.6

12.6 % Stock-based compensation 13.3

4.2 %

9.9

3.3 %

26.9

4.2 %

22.4

3.9 % Change in fair value of contingent liability —

— %

(1.5)

(0.5) %

0.3

— %

(1.5)

(0.3) % Other charges unrelated to core operating

performance (1) 0.8

0.2 %

(0.6)

(0.2) %

3.7

0.6 %

0.1

— % Amortization of intangibles 10.0

3.2 %

16.5

5.5 %

20.6

3.2 %

33.2

5.7 % Restructuring and related (benefits) charges (0.1)

— %

0.2

0.1 %

(0.1)

— %

(0.4)

(0.1) % Total related to Cost of Revenue and Operating

Expenses 24.0

7.6 %

24.5

8.2 %

51.4

8.0 %

53.8

9.2 % Non-GAAP measures $ 73.3

23.3 %

$ 66.8

22.3 %

$ 147.6

23.0 %

$ 127.4

21.8 %



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

Net Income

Diluted

EPS

Net Income

Diluted

EPS

Net income

(loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS GAAP measures $ 34.6

$ 0.14

$ 27.3

$ 0.12

$ (20.2)

$ (0.09)

$ 47.0

$ 0.20 Items reconciling GAAP net income (loss) and

EPS to non-GAAP net income and EPS:





























Stock-based compensation 13.3

0.06

9.9

0.05

26.9

0.12

22.4

0.10 Change in fair value of contingent liability —

—

(1.5)

(0.01)

0.3

—

(1.5)

(0.01) Other charges unrelated to core operating

performance (1) 0.8

—

(0.6)

—

3.7

0.02

0.1

— Amortization of intangibles 10.0

0.04

16.5

0.07

20.6

0.08

33.2

0.14 Restructuring and related (benefits) charges (0.1)

—

0.2

—

(0.1)

—

(0.4)

— Non-cash interest expense and other expense 6.8

0.03

—

—

92.7

0.40

—

— Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (6.1)

(0.03)

0.3

—

(6.4)

(0.03)

(0.4)

— Total related to net income and EPS 24.7

0.10

24.8

0.11

137.7

0.59

53.4

0.23 Non-GAAP measures $ 59.3

$ 0.24

$ 52.1

$ 0.23

$ 117.5

$ 0.50

$ 100.4

$ 0.43 Shares used in per share calculation for Non-

GAAP EPS



242.3





231.1





233.6





231.3

Note: Certain totals may not add due to rounding. (1) Other items include charges unrelated to core operating performance primarily consisting of acquisition and integration related charges, transformational

initiatives such as site consolidations, and reorganization, loss on sale of investments and loss on disposal of long-lived assets.



The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.



VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021



January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 34.6

$ 27.3



$ (20.2)

$ 47.0 Interest income and other (income) expense, net 5.3

(1.1)



89.8

(1.7) Interest expense 7.1

3.6



10.7

7.2 Provision for income taxes 2.3

12.5



15.9

21.1 Depreciation 8.9

8.8



17.8

17.6 Amortization 10.0

16.5



20.6

33.2 EBITDA 68.2

67.6



134.6

124.4 Costs related to restructuring and related (benefits) (0.1)

0.2



(0.1)

(0.4) Costs related to stock-based compensation 13.3

9.9



26.9

22.4 Change in fair value of contingent liability —

(1.5)



0.3

(1.5) Other charges unrelated to core operating performance (1) 0.8

(0.6)



3.7

0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82.2

$ 75.6



$ 165.4

$ 145.0

Note: Certain totals may not add due to rounding. (1) Other items include charges unrelated to core operating performance primarily consisting of acquisition and integration related charges, transformational

initiatives such as site consolidations, and reorganization, loss on sale of investments and loss on disposal of long-lived assets.



The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

