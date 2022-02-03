Vyopta Achieves Microsoft "Co-Sell Ready" Status

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, today announced that Vyopta is officially Microsoft Co-Sell Ready and that its Collaboration Performance Management platform is listed in the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace .

Vyopta provides comprehensive support for Microsoft's cloud-based UC products including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Teams Rooms, Surface Hub, and Skype for Business. Over 50 Vyopta customers are already using Vyopta's data and insights to optimize their Microsoft collaboration technologies.

The AppSource Marketplace features business solutions, such as SaaS applications, as well as apps that extend directly into Dynamics365, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Power Platform, and are most relevant to Microsoft sellers and partners focused on Microsoft Modern Work solutions.

"Vyopta's new Co-Sell Ready status will further support our partnership with Vyopta and Microsoft, and allow DynTek to deliver more comprehensive services in support of the Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Teams Rooms ecosystem," said Dan Minella, Vice President, West Region, DynTek Services, Inc.

Vyopta was among the first to market in providing intelligent monitoring and contextual analytics for Microsoft Teams, having participated in Microsoft's Call Data API Technology Adoption Program (TAP).

Vyopta provides a subscription cloud platform providing monitoring, alerting, and analytics for Microsoft Teams and other connected platforms, including Microsoft Teams Rooms, SIP devices, CVI interop platforms, Call Control platforms, and SBCs. The platform offers a comprehensive real-time view of the health and utilization of a Microsoft Teams collaboration environment.

"This is an important step forward for Vyopta in our partnership with Microsoft because it will help Vyopta and our partners better support customers investing in Microsoft Modern Work solutions," said Marc Haimsohn, Vice President of Business Development for Vyopta.

Learn more at www.vyopta.com/product/what-we-cover/microsoft .

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights platforms have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

