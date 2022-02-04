Noetic Cyber makes 3 key executive hires to support growing customer demand

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noetic Cyber , a cloud-based continuous cyber asset management and controls platform, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with three key new hires: Karen Higgins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mike Rogers as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Charlie Howe as Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Asia (VP, EMEA).

"As we build our team at Noetic our strategy is to bring in the best people we've had the opportunity to work with in the cybersecurity industry. That is why I am thrilled to add these three seasoned industry leaders to our exec team," said Paul Ayers, CEO and co-founder of Noetic Cyber. "Having worked with them all at different points in my career, I know the value and expertise they bring to this growing market and I'm excited about the impact they will have on our team and our customers."

Joining the company as CFO, Higgins is an accomplished finance executive with more than 25 years of financial and operational experience across early stage and established cybersecurity companies, including Veracode and Resilient Systems, helping to scale organizations from Series A through to IPO or acquisition. Prior to joining Noetic Cyber, Higgins served as CFO for ZeroNorth, a DevSecOps platform that was recently purchased by Harness, Inc. As Noetic continues to grow, Higgins's experience in building out operations and finance teams will be critical to providing the right structure to accelerate growth.

As CRO, Mike Rogers will lead Noetic's global go-to-market strategy and execution, strengthening the sales and revenue management team to deliver on growing customer demand. Rogers brings more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership and business development to Noetic across a wide range of cybersecurity vendors. Rogers has unique experience in leading and building out sales organizations at early-stage start-ups including Incorta and Ionic Security, as well as delivering success at more established companies including RSA Security, and most recently, Varonis.

Charlie Howe brings an equally impressive level of experience to his role in building Noetic Cyber's operations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Howe has more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience in a range of sales, business development and leadership roles. Most recently, Howe was VP, EMEA at Exabeam, where he was responsible for driving the company's expansion across the region. He had previously built high performing sales teams at startups investing in Europe for the first time at Skyhigh Networks and Silvertail Systems, and he has also managed and developed sales teams at some of the largest cybersecurity vendors including Symantec and McAfee.

Noetic's investment in these three critical hires reflects the UK and North American origins of the company, as we continue to invest in both Boston and London to support our customers and deliver innovative solutions to the cyber asset management challenges faced by security teams across the world.

About Noetic Cyber

Noetic provides a proactive approach to cyber asset and controls management, empowering security teams to see, understand, fix and improve their security posture and enterprise ecosystem. Our goal is to improve security tools and control efficacy by breaking down existing siloes and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com , or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

