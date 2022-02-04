Perlick's New Marine and Coastal Series Defends Against the Harshest of Elements

NEW Marine and Coastal Grade Undercounter Refrigeration with Perlick Armor™ is designed to withstand the most extreme outdoor conditions

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perlick is pleased to announce the launch of their brand new Marine and Coastal Grade Undercounter Refrigeration with Perlick Armor™, designed for life in the most extreme conditions, so you can enjoy the ultimate in refrigeration wherever you find paradise. An upgraded version of their best-in-class undercounter refrigeration line, Perlick Armor™ is the first and only all-stainless marine-grade undercounter refrigeration line available today. Whether you own a home in coastal conditions, a saltwater pool, or a boat on the open water, the harsh effects of high-salt environments can wreak havoc and weather outdoor appliances prematurely. Perlick's new Marine and Coastal Grade Undercounter Refrigeration featuring Perlick Armor™ is built to endure the harshest of environments while maintaining consistent functionality and a showroom quality finish.

"We created a product that meets the needs of our customers' environments while still upholding the same commercial-grade quality our customers expect from Perlick. Design and aesthetics are paramount to our customers. Perlick Armor™ will allow customers to create the outdoor living space of their dreams, regardless of location," said Brian Madson, Product Marketing Manager, Perlick.

Perlick Armor™ combines a mix of 316 and 304 stainless steel for food safety and easy cleaning, rather than plastics found in some marine grade products. Units also come equipped with upgraded 18-8 stainless steel and zinc plated fasteners to ensure rust won't form in attachment zones. Additionally, a protective coating is applied to the refrigeration system for added durability. The Perlick Armor upgrade package is available on all HP & HH series residential models.

The new line was inspired by a conversation Perlick had with a long-time customer who resides on the Atlantic Coast. She was looking for an alternative solution to her rusting outdoor appliances. The conversation prompted Perlick engineers to develop Perlick Armor™, which will be an essential product for any Perlick fan with a coastal or on-water lifestyle. Perlick values the voices of their customers, and endlessly works to provide the solutions people are looking for in their luxury appliances.

"As a 105-year-old family-owned business, we value our relationships with customers and our ability to incorporate customer feedback into the design, engineering, and manufacturing of our luxury appliances," Madson said.

Perlick's residential refrigeration line is designed with the industry's most energy-efficient cool-down, pulling temperatures down 70% quicker than leading competitors. Perlick's residential line also proudly offers the industry's best warranty, with six years full parts and labor.

Marine and Coastal Grade Undercounter Refrigeration with Perlick Armor™ available for immediate order. To find a Perlick Sales Representative in your area, visit https://www.perlick.com/findadealer.

*ABOUT PERLICK CORPORATION®

Family owned since 1917, Perlick Corporation is a national manufacturing leader in customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. Perlick's commercial line includes custom bar and beverage and refrigeration equipment, innovative underbar items, industry-leading beverage dispensing equipment and time-tested brewery fittings. The company's award-winning, luxury residential product line features indoor and outdoor undercounter refrigerators, column refrigerators, wine reserves, freezers, freezer and refrigerator drawers, ice makers, and beer dispensers. A Milwaukee-based manufacturer, Perlick is dedicated to providing precision-engineered, quality, customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. To learn more, visit www.perlick.com or call 800-558-5592.

