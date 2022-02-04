RDW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Redwire Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Redwire Corporation f/k/a/ Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (NYSE: RDW).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Redwire between August 11, 2021 and November 14, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 15, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Redwire Corporation f/k/a/ Genesis Park Acquisition Corp issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were accounting issues at one of Redwire's subunits; (2) as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire's internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

