Samsara to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended January 29, 2022 after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Samsara will host a live webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Samsara logo (PRNewsfoto/Samsara) (PRNewswire)

Event: Samsara's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time)

Webcast: https://investors.samsara.com/

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com . The press release will be available on the Samsara investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Samsara:

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Samsara