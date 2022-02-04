TEAM, INC. RECEIVES CONTINUED LISTING NOTICE FROM NYSE

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM, INC. ("TEAM" or the "Company") (NYSE: TISI) today announced that on February 2, 2022 it received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period (the "Notice").

The NYSE rules require the Company to notify the NYSE, within 10 business days of receipt of the Notice, of its intent to cure this deficiency. The Company has six months following the receipt of the Notice to cure the deficiency and regain compliance. TEAM can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, its common stock has a closing price of at least $1.00 and an average closing price of at least $1.00 over the 30 consecutive trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month.

The Company will closely monitor the closing share price of its common stock and is considering all available options and intends to regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards by pursuing measures that are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, including potentially through the consummation of a reverse stock split, subject to Board and shareholder approval.

During this period, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE under its existing ticker symbol, with the addition of a suffix indicating the "below compliance" status of its common stock, as "TISI.BC."

The Notice does not affect the Company's business operations, or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, and does not conflict with or trigger any violation under the Company's material debt agreements.

Certain forward-looking information contained herein is being provided in accordance with the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information, assumptions and beliefs upon which this forward-looking information is based are current, reasonable and complete. However, such forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. They include statements regarding the impact of the Notice and our ability to regain compliance with NYSE listing standards.

