eMemory Partners with Intel Foundry Services to Boost Security in Leading-Edge Chips

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMemory Technology Inc., Asia's largest provider of semiconductor intellectual property (IP), today announced it is joining Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator – IP Alliance. The collaboration will provide the leading-edge security solutions for mutual customers with IFS.

eMemory will develop one-time programmable (OTP) memory and other security IP for Intel's leading-edge processes as part of the IFS Accelerator - IP Alliance program. eMemory provides IPs to semiconductor foundries worldwide for various process technologies, and IFS customers will have access to eMemory's NeoFuse, NeoPUF, and integrated PUF-based security IP, for their designs on Intel's leading-edge process technology. eMemory's patented PUF (physical unclonable function) technology is at the heart of the company's range of security IP offerings.

NeoFuse is a compact non-volatile memory (NVM) technology with the advantages of low-power operation, high reliability and strong security. NeoPUF, developed with NeoFuse technology, uses variations that occur naturally in each chip during the foundry process to make a semiconductor "fingerprint". NeoPUF has a proven track record with production in foundries around the world.

"With global cybersecurity and hacking risks increasing daily, this partnership with IFS will provide our customers the unparalleled IP for secure storage and other security features," said eMemory President Michael Ho. "As cloud applications continue to emerge and empower our daily life through connectivity, the need for chip-level security and safe storage in electronic devices will soar."

The IFS Design Ecosystem alliance promotes a trusted and comprehensive collaboration between ecosystem partners to reduce chip design barriers together with risk and cost, while speeding time to market for electronic products. "We are pleased to announce the IFS Ecosystem Alliance as a major step forward for Intel's foundry ambitions," said Rahul Goyal, VP and GM of Intel Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement. "We are delighted to have eMemory join the alliance. We look forward to partnering with eMemory to extend their leadership IP with IFS for the benefit of our mutual global customers."

eMemory subsidiary PUFsecurity has created security IP, PUFrt and PUFcc, from eMemory's existing technology to provide unparalleled anti-tampering and root-of-trust solutions for chip designers. A root of trust provides a firm foundation for the security of electronic systems against cyberattacks, as defined by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

About eMemory

eMemory (TPEX:3529) is a supplier of semiconductor IP specializing in embedded hard cores. As a world-leading provider of IP, eMemory has delivered best-in-class designs to over 2,100 foundries, IDMs and fabless companies globally since its establishment in 2000. We have received TSMC's "Best IP Partner Award" each year since TSMC initiated this honor in 2010.

As a global leader in the eNVM (embedded non-volatile memory) market, eMemory provides patented solutions with the industry's widest adoption across an extensive range of process technologies. We have also become an industry leader providing security IP cores based on silicon biometrics.

eMemory's eNVM IP offerings include one-time programmable memories (NeoBit/NeoFuse) and multi-time programmable memories (NeoMTP/NeoEE). NeoPUF is the company's embedded root of trust technology for security applications.

For more information about eMemory, please visit www.ememory.com.tw.

View original content:

SOURCE eMemory Technology Inc.