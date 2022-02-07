Evogene to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ-GM: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product development across several market segments announced today that it will present a company overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference to be held on February 25th at 9:00 Eastern. The conference will span three days, starting on February 23rd until February 25th from 8:30AM until 5PM EST.

Evogene's presentation will be available by request to Aegis from February 23 to 25, 2022. The slide deck will also be made available on Evogene's website at https://www.evogene.com/investor-relations/presentations-and-webcasts/.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ-GM: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of our broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ag Ltd. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

