FTC Solar Awarded Supply Contract for APA Group's 88 MW Australian Solar Project

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI), an innovator in solar tracking technology, was awarded a contract from leading Australian energy infrastructure business APA Group to supply FTC Solar's 2P Voyager tracker in an effort to ensure maximum installation efficiency on APA's new 88 MW solar project in Mica Creek, QLD, Australia.

The solar project, located in Mount Isa Australia represents FTC Solar's largest project outside the United States .

FTC Solar's Voyager+ 2P tracker will help APA Group achieve higher energy yields and greater power density. In addition, this will be FTC Solar's largest project to date outside the U.S.

"This project is a notable achievement for our company as we continue to deploy our newest Voyager+ tracker and expand our presence around the world," said Sean Hunkler, CEO of FTC Solar. "Working with APA, who has been a champion for the renewable energy transition in Australia, and UGL Engineering Pty Limited, who were awarded the design and construct contract for the project, will allow us to further demonstrate all the benefits of our differentiated tracker solutions, as well as why 2P technologies are an important asset in accelerating solar power adoption."

FTC Solar has delivered more than 2.5 gigawatts of trackers, including its Voyager+ solution for large format modules which was unveiled in early 2021.

