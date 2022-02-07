Golden Grail Tech Beverages to Launch Hemp Seed-Infused Drink Under Scorpion Energy

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK:GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing announces their new brand Scorpion a hemp-infused energy drink. Golden Grail has signed a 10 year worldwide licensing and distributing agreement for Scorpion Energy Drink. The Company will be redeveloping the formula to include the popular ingredient Hemp. Just recently PepsiCo announced they are launching their hemp seed-infused drink under Rockstar Energy.

"Golden Grail strives to stay on trend and include product offerings that today's consumers want. We are very excited about our deal with Scorpion and we are working hard at developing a healthy hemp-infused energy formula to market under Scorpion. This brand will compliment Spider, our great tasting energy drink," Steven Hoffman, CEO Golden Grail.

According to Brightfield Group research agency, sales of Hemp/CBD drinks are expected to hit $2.5 billion by 2025.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

