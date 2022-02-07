Jeep® Brand Makes Big Splashes With 2022 Wrangler High Tide Model and New High Velocity Yellow

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Sand specials! 2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide, in new High Velocity yellow, and 2022 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach (PRNewsfoto/Stellantis) (PRNewswire)

Special-edition Wrangler High Tide, available in new High Velocity yellow, will include limited run of 500 Jeep® Beach models in celebration of annual Jeep Beach Week in Daytona Beach, Florida

2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide, equipped for beach life, comes standard with 35-inch tires on beadlock-capable wheels, body-color hardtop with Sunrider Fliptop and Gorilla Glass windshield

Wrangler High Tide available in five exterior colors, including new High Velocity yellow

2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide, available for order this month, is priced at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $49,240 (all prices exclude $1,595 destination charge)

First 500 Wrangler High Tide vehicles will be built as exclusive Jeep Beach models featuring special Jeep Beach hood decals and will be priced at a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,240 .

Jeep Beach 2022 takes place in Daytona Beach, Florida , from April 24 through May 1, 2022

The Jeep® brand is hitting the beach and kicking off 2022 in style, debuting the vibrant High Velocity yellow exterior color available across the Wrangler lineup along with the new 2022 Wrangler High Tide and Wrangler Jeep Beach special-edition models.

"Along with Easter Jeep Safari in Moab each year, Jeep Beach week in Daytona Beach, Florida, is one of the largest Jeep vehicle events in the country, attracting more than 200,000 visitors and 20,000 Jeep SUVs in 2021 alone," said Jim Morrison, vice president and head of Jeep brand – North America. "We listen to our customers, so we are celebrating their passion for beach-ready vehicles during this multiday event with the Wrangler High Tide and Jeep Beach special editions, as well as introducing our newest high-impact, High Velocity yellow exterior color."

2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide, available for order this month to arrive in time for this year's Jeep Beach week, is priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $49,240 (all prices exclude $1,595 destination charge).

The first 500 Wrangler High Tide vehicles will be built as exclusive Jeep Beach models featuring special Jeep Beach hood decals and will be priced at a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,240.

Access the entire press release.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis