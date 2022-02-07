Mattamy Homes Adds to Impressive Land Bank in the Phoenix Valley

Mattamy will introduce new floorplans for homebuyers following acquisition of Tyler Ranch in Buckeye, AZ

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Building on the success of several sold-out communities in Maricopa County, Arizona, Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, has closed on significant land purchase in the city of Buckeye, AZ. The 71-acre property, known as Tyler Ranch, was purchased for $8.84 million and is approved for 303 home sites. The deal closed on January 31, 2022.

Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, has closed on significant land purchase in the city of Buckeye, AZ. The 71-acre property, known as Tyler Ranch, was purchased for $8.84 million and is approved for 303 home sites. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

"The location, floorplans and community design that our Tyler Ranch community is going to provide to homeowners will make it a highly sought-after place to live in the West Valley," says Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "We expect the community to serve a diverse demographic including young and established families and empty-nesters. Everyone at Mattamy is excited to bring this project to life."

Mattamy is introducing all-new floorplans to Tyler Ranch, which are debuting in the Valley later this year, including a mixture of single-family homes on 48' x 115' and 53' x 115' lots. Nearly 1/3 of the homesites will back onto open space. Nearly 14 acres of open space is planned for the community, featuring ramadas, seating areas, play structures and open turf. Located at the northeast corner of Apache and Broadway roads in Buckeye, Tyler Ranch offers convenient access to nearby shopping and conveniences as well as the I-10 freeway, connecting to the nearby Loop 303 and Loop 101, home to major employment centers and great recreation. The community is also within walking distance to the zoned elementary and high school.

Land development at Tyler Ranch will begin in early 2022, with sales expected to launch in mid-2023.

For more information:

https://mattamyhomes.com/arizona/phoenix/

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

Mattamy Homes Limited Logo (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited