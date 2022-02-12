No Barks About It: Wookfies Dog Treats Are Coming! Hand-Decorated Dog Treats By Woofkies Brand Available March 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There may be a million ways to say "I love you" to a dog, but how many ways can it be said with a hand-decorated dog treat? Coming March, dog parents and their pups will have one answer: Woofkies dog treats.

Woofkies is a brand passionate about giving dogs and paw-rents new ways to bond and share meaningful moments together. Developed in 2021 by a team of dog-loving pastry chefs who specialize in hand-decorated cookies, its motto "Barking You Happy" summarizes the dream.

"Nothing tops that feeling of connection when you share a decorated cookie with someone you love," said the Woofkies baking team. "At one point we realized, why isn't there an option to share that with our fur babies—our dogs? So, we decided to create one."

Woofkies creates beautiful and one-of-a-kind artisanal dog treats that are both smile-worthy for paw-rents and delicious for pups. The treats took nearly a year to develop through a process involving everything from formulating a team of dog nutrition experts, pastry chefs, and professional cookie decorators, to lots (and lots!) of taste tests by humans and their dogs.

Now this March, pups and paw-rents everywhere can enjoy Woofkies dog treats: 100% handcrafted and hand-decorated cookies for dogs.

Woofkies dog treats are doggone good, inside and out. Not only are they 100% human-grade and crafted in a bakery certified for human food production, they are vegan, plant-based, nut-free, and nutrient-rich. Each treat is made with a decadent cookie texture and honey peanut butter flavor, and completed with dog-friendly designs.

Woofkies dog treats will be available in a variety of everyday and seasonal collections initially in limited quantities at www.amazon.com/woofkies .

"Woofkies dog treats are a special love language that both dogs and humans can speak," said the Woofkies team. "They enable pets and people to connect in a new way. To us, that's the Barking You Happy experience."

About Woofkies

Woofkies is a brand passionate about giving dogs and their paw-rents new ways to bond and share meaningful moments together. With its team's 15+ years of professional cookie decorating experience, it crafts artisanal and one-of-a-kind dog treats that are smile-worthy for paw-rents and delicious for dogs. This results in Woofkies dog treats: 100% handcrafted and hand-decorated cookies for dogs. Each treat is human grade and made with meaningful designs, unparalleled craftsmanship, delicious taste and texture, and rich nutrition. They are available in seasonal and everyday collections for year-round Barking You Happy experiences. Learn more at www.woofkies.pet .

