Crypto SNACK is now listed on CoinsPaid, the biggest coin processing company in the world, as an accepted payment within the iGaming sector!

Crypto SNACK is now listed on CoinsPaid, the biggest coin processing company in the world, as an accepted payment within the iGaming sector!

TALLINN, Estonia and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto SNACK is the first BEP20 token listed on CoinsPaid and the only token specifically focused on the iGaming industry.

Stuart Morrison, Crypto SNACK, CEO: "Listing with CoinsPaid is a huge accomplishment and milestone for everyone associated with Crypto SNACK. This is just the start of the journey and we are delighted to have CoinsPaid as a partner. They have a fantastic platform that will help us grow our business exponentially. The advantages of being a DeFi Token on one of the cheapest and fastest networks really benefits the players and holders. We will use this partnership to focus on achieving our goal as the number 1 token in the iGaming industry."

Crypto SNACK takes its place alongside the 31 biggest coins and tokens in the world by getting accepted with CoinsPaid. This is very significant as they rarely accept new coins/tokens.

CoinsPaid CEO, Max Krupyshev: "Adding support for a brand-new token is a new experience for us – CoinsPaid mostly supports large-caps like BTC, USDT, DOGE, etc., making 30+ cryptos in all. But, we made an exception for SNACK, because we serve over 300 iGaming sites, and for them, having a crypto token dedicated to iGaming will be a big boost. Deposit and withdrawal speed is key to user retention in this business, and SNACK is faster and cheaper than almost any large-cap. Plus, it can create a greater feeling of belonging among the players – a feeling that they now have their own crypto that's just for them. I'm sure SNACK will become one of our most successful payment options by volume in the near future."

About CoinsPaid

CoinsPaid process 7 % of all the bitcoin transactions in the world and have processed more than 5.5 billion euro in crypto only for 2021.

About Crypto SNACK

Founded in 2021, Crypto SNACK is based in Estonia and Barcelona . Crypto SNACK operates world-wide and is the first DEX iGaming token on BEP20. Crypto SNACK token is officially launching the 31 of March 2022 and can now be bought in pre-launch sale on the Crypto SNACK website.

View original content:

SOURCE Crypto SNACK