Jacobs to Design First Inductive Charging Project on a US Public Road

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) is part of a consortium selected by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to develop and implement an inductive vehicle charging pilot – the first of its kind in the United States. The project team will be led by Electreon , a leading provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). NextEnergy , a Detroit-based clean energy accelerator, will head up stakeholder and partner engagement. The pilot will also be supported by partners like Ford Motor Company and DTE Energy — a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services — among others.

As the engineering partner, Jacobs will provide project management and design services to successfully deliver this pilot project through to operation. The consortium will design and build a one mile stretch of dynamic and stationary wireless EV charging technology in Detroit hosted by the Michigan Central mobility innovation district, which serves as an open platform for collaboration. The technology, developed by Electreon, will enable inductive charging by placing embedded coils under the road pavement along with semi-dynamic charging stations at end point terminals to charge the vehicles while stationary in a queuing or parking lane. The system supports charging of equipped EVs and addresses several shortcomings in electrification related to battery limitations, charging needs and vehicle asset utilization.

"As the world transitions to the future of electrified transportation, cities and communities are seeking and adopting green economic-centric models as part of the transformation," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Americas Senior Vice President and General Manager Ron Williams. "This innovative pilot project aims to demonstrate efficient vehicle operability to prove the viability of wireless EV charging. Jacobs is committed to delivering decarbonization solutions to address the increasingly critical issue of climate change. This project is just one of the ways Jacobs and our partners are working together to create a more connected, sustainable world."

Transportation accounts for approximately one quarter of all CO 2 emissions globally and in the United States, it is the highest CO 2 emitting sector. Reducing global transportation sector emissions is a top priority for Jacobs, and the greening of public and private vehicles is a critical step leading to improved air quality and healthier cities.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery, and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

