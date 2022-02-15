Recbio Provides Updates on First Lyophilized mRNA Vaccine and Pre-clinical Data Showing Long-term stability and Strong immunogenicity against SARS-CoV-2

TAIZHOU, China, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. (Recbio), a China-based company focused on the development of innovative vaccines for major diseases, announced preclinical data of its subsidiary Wuhan Recogen Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Recogen) on lyophilized mRNA vaccine. The lyophilized mRNA-LNP nanoparticle vaccine is delivered by an LNP delivery system and achieved stability at 4℃ and 25℃ based on a self-developed lyophilization technology. The vaccine can be stored and transported in conventional cold chain conditions, greatly improving the accessibility of mRNA vaccine. The results have been on the preprint server bioRxiv

According to this paper, Recogen developed the lyophilized mRNA-LNP nanoparticle vaccine targeting wild-type, Delta and Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, and the data showed that the lyophilized process did not affect the key physicochemical parameters, biological activity and immunogenicity of the vaccine. Notably, the Delta-specific mRNA vaccine can induce a high-level neutralization response in mice against both the wild-type and the current global pandemic strain Omicron. A virus challenge study of hACE2 transgenic mice shows the lyophilized mRNA-Delta vaccine is highly immunogenic and can fully protect the challenged mice from SARS-COV-2 infection and clear the virus.

Vaccines have become the world's most cost-effective tool to respond to the COVID-19. As of now, more than 10 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered globally. However, only 10% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of vaccine. Therefore, it is particularly important to develop an mRNA vaccine that can be transported in conventional cold-chain and be stored at 2℃~8℃, or at room temperature stably for broad application. Recogen successfully achieved the lyophilization of mRNA-LNP vaccine. This lyophilization platform could significantly improve the accessibility of mRNA vaccines or therapeutics, particularly in remote regions.

The paper links: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.02.10.479867v2.full.pdf

About Recbio

Recbio is an innovative vaccine company founded in 2012. With the vision of "Become the Leader of Innovative Vaccine in the Future," Recbio takes "Protect Human Health with Best-in-Class Vaccines" as its mission. It has established three major cutting-edge technology platforms including novel adjuvants platform, protein engineering platform, and immunological evaluation platform. Recbio has a high-value vaccine portfolio consisting of HPV vaccine candidates, COVID-19 vaccine candidates, shingles vaccine candidates, influenza vaccine candidates, adult TB vaccine candidates, etc. The core management team has more than 20 years of experience in the development and commercialization of innovative vaccines. For more information, please visit https://www.recbio.cn/.

About Recogen

Recogen is a holding subsidiary of Recbio which was founded in 2021. Recogen is a biotechnology company that combines the state of the art mRNA vaccine platform technology with new adjuvant technology. Headquartered in Wuhan, Recogen is a joint venture between Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd and Shenzhen Rhegen Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Adhering to the strategy of "immunology embraces the central principle", Recogen has independently developed the platform technology required for the design, synthesis and evaluation of mRNA vaccines and applies the platform to the development of various infectious diseases vaccines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Recbio, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Recbio does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Recbio with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Recbio's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Recbio's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

