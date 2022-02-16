Accolite Digital Announces Acquisition of Xerris to Accelerate Growth

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolite Digital, a leader in cloud and digital product engineering services announced today that it has made a majority investment in Xerris, a Canadian cloud and software development services provider.

Accolite Digital Taps Healthcare Transformation Executive Keith Pinter to Join Board (PRNewsfoto/Accolite Inc) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Calgary, AB, Xerris is a remote-first cloud technology services company providing custom cloud technology, microservices, application development, data, and AI expertise with partnerships across AWS, Azure, GCP, HashiCorp, and Snowflake. Known for its innovative business model and a remote-first work environment, Xerris has experienced a 300% annualized growth rate over the past three years, with over 100 staff and serving over 40 clients across Canada and the United States.

"We are excited to partner with Xerris and welcome its team of technologists to Accolite. Together, we will sharpen our Cloud offerings as we aspire to be the world's preferred digital engineering services provider and scale revenue 5X by 2025," said Leela Kaza, founder and CEO of Accolite. "Xerris' proven track record with large North American clients and access to an extensive pool of digital talent in Canada will further expand our global delivery capabilities to drive better outcomes for all of our clients. Post this acquisition, we will now be a combined entity of over 2600 employees across the US, Canada, the UK and India."

"Accolite Digital is a great fit for Xerris. With the same emphasis on culture for their employees and focus on solving clients' complex digital challenges, Accolite will support Xerris' needs as we continue to grow, build our services, and explore new sectors," said Jeremy Tooley, co-founder and CEO of Xerris. "Xerris will remain headquartered in Calgary and continue to invest in Canadian talent to support our clients to provide the local service that Xerris prides itself on.



About Accolite Digital

Accolite Digital is a leading digital transformation services provider that delivers design-driven, digital transformation initiatives to Fortune 500 clients. Accolite provides these services to banking and financial services, insurance, technology, media and telecom, healthcare, and logistics industries. With more than 2,500 professionals globally, Accolite has a presence across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit accolite.com.

About Xerris

Xerris is a Calgary-based, remote cloud technology services company providing Application Modernization, DevOps, Kubernetes, Cloud Strategy, Migration, and Data & Analytics services to clients across North America. Xerris meets clients in their digital journey, and focuses on trust, outcomes, and value while crafting solutions to address complex business challenges. For more information, please visit xerris.com.

