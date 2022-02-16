Amid Staffing Shortage, Part-Time & Flex Hour Jobs Climb 13% in Last 30 Days Full-time employees harder to come by, putting part-time workers in higher demand, finds PeopleReady

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for part-time and flexible hour employees across the U.S. is rising as companies look to fill gaps created by a worker shortage and the resulting difficulty in finding full-time employees. The number of job postings seeking part-time and flexible hour employees has jumped 13% in the last 30 days, with some jobs seeing an increase of as much as 3,000%, according to a new job posting analysis by staffing company PeopleReady.

Part-time and flexible hour jobs now account for nearly 18% of all job postings as companies throughout the U.S. grapple with current workforce challenges to keep business moving forward.

Some of the part-time and flexible hour jobs seeing the most explosive growth over the last 30 days:

3,168% increase in newly posted jobs for pickup and delivery drivers

963% for sales associates

408% for package sorters

388% for trash collectors

"When there are major workforce fluctuations, temporary workers become even more vital in helping businesses stay flexible while meeting demand," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "In addition to working with more businesses to connect them with a contingent workforce, we have seen a steady increase in the number of people looking for part-time and flexible hour work."

PeopleReady notes growing usage of its mobile app, JobStack, by both businesses and job seekers—with nearly 30,000 customers active on the app and over one million downloads by jobseekers. And, as part of its ongoing recruitment efforts to help fill the ever-increasing need for part-time and flexible hour workers, PeopleReady is holding nationwide hiring events this week. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 94,000 businesses and put approximately 220,000 people to work in 2021. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

