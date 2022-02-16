Athletico Physical Therapy Successfully Completes Acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy, one of the leading providers of outpatient orthopedic rehabilitation services, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, a premier provider of physical therapy, occupational health, and onsite corporate health services across the Eastern region.

Concurrent with the close, Athletico appointed Chris Throckmorton as President and CEO of the combined company, effective immediately. He succeeds Ron Rodgers, who is stepping down from the company to pursue new opportunities. Athletico Founder Mark Kaufman will remain as Executive Chairman.

"This is a transformative moment for Athletico and Pivot, as we bring together two complementary companies and begin operating as a single team in pursuit of a common mission: to bring quality care to as many people as possible," said Mr. Kaufman. "I have had the opportunity to get to know Chris Throckmorton, and he is exceedingly well qualified to lead our combined company in the next phase of our journey. A seasoned leader with decades of experience in the physical therapy and healthcare industries, he brings to the CEO role a deep focus on delivering exceptional patient care, as well as a track record of results that is second to none. We are thrilled to welcome Chris and our new Pivot colleagues to Athletico."

"I'm honored to join Athletico and lead our combined company as we look to grow our impact in the communities we serve," said Mr. Throckmorton. "Both Athletico and Pivot share many of the same values as well as a culture anchored in a passion for clinical excellence and delivering the highest quality care to patients. I look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation both organizations have put in place to make physical therapy services accessible to more people and drive better health outcomes for our patients."

The combined company will have nearly 8,000 employees, serving patients at more than 900 locations across 25 states and the District of Columbia. In addition to Pivot's extensive network of physical therapy clinics and occupational locations in the Eastern region, the close of the transaction delivers to Athletico Pivot's differentiated direct-to-employer business unit, Onsite Innovations. Onsite Innovations treats nearly 500,000 employees annually at more than 150 employer locations across the U.S., enhancing Athletico's focus on injury prevention at employer sites.

Mr. Throckmorton is a physical therapist and veteran healthcare executive with more than 30 years of experience. He previously served as CEO of Pivot Health Solutions since 2019, during which he helped to build Pivot into a leading physical therapy provider throughout the Eastern region. Before joining Pivot, Mr. Throckmorton was CEO of IntegraMed Fertility, the largest fertility practice network in North America, and, prior to that, he served as the Group President and Chief Operating Officer of Surgery Partners LLC. Earlier in his career he held a number of operational roles in the healthcare industry, including at HealthSouth Corporation and Select Medical. Mr. Throckmorton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and he earned his MBA in Finance from Georgia State University.

Mr. Rodgers joined Athletico as CEO in 2019. During his tenure, he appointed a strong senior leadership team, grew Athletico's footprint to include 629 clinics across 19 states, and made investments in digital innovations to improve the patient experience. In addition, he successfully led Athletico during the COVID-19 pandemic and played a key role in the discussions around the company's acquisition of Pivot.

Mr. Kaufman added, "On behalf of the Board, we want to thank Ron Rodgers for his service to Athletico. His leadership has been instrumental to growing the company into a leading physical therapy platform, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Mr. Rodgers said, "I'm grateful to Mark Kaufman and the rest of the Board for the opportunity to lead Athletico, and I want to thank the incredible teams across the platforms for their contributions. I believe strongly that Athletico has an important role to play in ensuring patients have access to exceptional care, and I am pleased to be able to leave the company so well positioned for long-term success."

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

