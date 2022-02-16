Bundy Group advises Systems Electronics, Inc. in a sale

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundy Group, a 32-year-old investment bank, announces that it has advised Systems Electronics, Inc. ("Systems Electronics"), a communications, safety, and security systems integrator for mission-critical organizations, in a sale to Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. ("CTSI"), a global systems integrator of critical communications, fire, and security systems. CTSI is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity investment firm.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Knightdale, N.C., Systems Electronics helps healthcare facilities improve patient care and financial performance through clinical workflow process improvement, nurse call integration, resource tracking, reporting, and analytics. The company also delivers fire, security, and other systems integration solutions across its customer base of healthcare facilities, education facilities, and corporations.

Stewart Carlin, Managing Director with Bundy Group, stated, "Systems Electronics is recognized as one of the premier providers of system integration services for many of the leading healthcare systems in the Mid-Atlantic. The company's long-term relationships with the region's branded healthcare systems, combined with growth opportunities in fire, security & safety, will allow CTSI to further strengthen its position in the Southeast." Stewart added, "Our team worked diligently in this transaction to deliver options that would accomplish shareholder goals and to find a buyer that would preserve the culture and business Mike Strickland and his team have spent the last 50 years cultivating. CTSI has made an outstanding investment in Systems Electronics, and we look forward to watching the two organizations grow together."

Mike Strickland, President of Systems Electronics, stated, "Bundy Group went to extraordinary lengths to explain each step of the sale process and to serve as a sounding board for our team at all inflection points. Bundy Group's senior team provided sound advice and genuinely had our best interests in mind." Mike added, "The professionalism of the process, coupled with Bundy Group's dedication to our team, led to an outcome that exceeded our expectations. Without reservation, I would recommend Bundy Group to any business owner considering a sale."

The transaction was led by Stewart Carlin, Clint Bundy, and Jim Mullens, Managing Directors with Bundy Group. Lorenc Biqiku and Megan Hagemann, Vice Presidents with Bundy Group, also worked on the transaction team.

Bundy Group has significant experience in the healthcare, systems integration, automation, and fire, security & safety sectors, and has previously advised such clients as MR Systems, Commercial Fyr-Fyters, Catawba Research, and Dorsett Controls. For more information about our industry expertise and other recent transactions, visit Industry Expertise - Bundy Group.

Bundy Group is an industry-focused investment bank that specializes in representing business owners and management teams in business sales, acquisitions, and capital raises. With over 250 closed deals over the past 32 years, Bundy Group's primary goals are to provide high quality options and actionable insights and to deliver an optimal strategic fit at a premium value for our clients.

