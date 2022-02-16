Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader in its Advanced Analytics and Insight Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, leading research firm Everest Group has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, as a Leader in the Advanced Analytics and Insights (AA&I) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. In this comprehensive evaluation, Everest Group gave a perfect score to Genpact in the category of "value delivered" for clients.

Everest Group's accolade confirms Genpact's lead in augmented intelligence across a range of industries. Leveraging innovative solutions, such as its digital business platform, Genpact Cora, the company helps enterprises reimagine their end-to-end operations. The report also highlights Genpact's strategic acquisition of Enquero, a global technology solutions leader in data engineering and advanced analytics. Overall, the report notes Genpact's capabilities empower enterprise leaders to make impactful and strategic, real-time decisions.

"The pandemic emphasized the need for agile, data-driven decision-making, turning analytics into an essential asset for every business," said Vishal Gupta, vice president, Everest Group. "Genpact, with its analytics expertise and augmented intelligence solutions, delivers the insights CIOs and other senior leaders require to better connect with customers, build new products, and drive sustainable growth. In essence, the company's market success, vision and strategy, service focus and capabilities, digital and technological solutions, industry expertise, and client satisfaction earned the firm the Leader positioning in this report."

The evaluation also underpins Genpact's strong relationship with clients and thousands of global data specialists delivering predictive analytics, AI, and machine-learning solutions. Similarly, it displays how Genpact advances digital transformation through data and analytics programs. Additionally, an award-winning digital initiative underway ensures every employee has access to the tools and skills they need to unlock the power of data to drive value for clients. To date, more than 52,000 employees have participated in the program, learning new data science techniques.

"This recognition comes at a time when data and analytics have become one of the largest drivers of transformation value across enterprises," said Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer, Genpact. "We've seen tremendous democratization of data and accelerated scaling in the industry, and yet we believe this pace of change is the slowest it will ever be. What's become clear is that success in enterprises is directly correlated to a data culture, an outcome-based approach and ethical governance."

Everest Group's Advanced Analytics and Insight (AA&I) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 research includes a review of 32 data and analytics service providers. Through a rich set of advanced analytics solutions, industry expertise, and a range of products, these organizations help enterprise leaders drive business results through data-driven decision-making.

