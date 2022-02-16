Five Sigma Partners with Medlogix to Deliver Seamless Medical Claims Management Five Sigma launches native integration with Medlogix to deliver accurate and efficient medical claims adjudication for its US-based customers.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Sigma, an emerging leader in cloud-native Claims Management Solutions (CMS), today announced the launch of native integration with Medlogix, LLC, a national leader in U.S. medical claims management solutions. This innovation connecting the two platforms will help insurers to improve decision making, maximize efficiencies, increase ROI and enhance outcomes in medical claims management.

Five Sigma's cloud-native claims management solutions enable property and casualty (P&C) carriers, MGAs, Insurtechs, and self-insurers, to simplify their claims process from first notice of loss to resolution. The partnership with Medlogix provides Five Sigma US-based customers with an out-of-the-box integration to itemize, assess, and aggregate special and general damages for bodily injury claims - to ensure proper, timely settlement and accurate reimbursement while complying with regulations that differ state-by-state.

"Five Sigma is on a mission to simplify the claims journey. Our flexible SaaS solution and open APIs allow us to quickly add new partners and integrations to our claims management ecosystem," stated Oded Barak, Co-founder and CEO of Five Sigma. "We are proud to partner with Medlogix to provide our customers a more comprehensive, accurate and efficient claims process."

According to Craig Goldstein, President of Medlogix, "Our partnership with Five Sigma represents a strategic combination of two technology-driven organizations that share a dedication to providing innovative, streamlined claims management solutions that exceed the expectations of our customers."

About Medlogix

Medlogix is a technology-driven, clinically-based medical claims management provider specializing in managed care solutions that deliver exceptional outcomes. Medlogix offers an end to end, integrated medical management solution powered by MyMedlogix™ proprietary technology. Through an exception-based workflow, recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals, and access to a directly contracted network of premier health care providers, Medlogix delivers an efficient, disciplined, and scalable medical claims process suite of solutions. Medlogix develops technology which achieves savings you can measure and see by eliminating redundancies and reducing manual processes. Learn more about the Medlogix story at: www.medlogix.com

About Five Sigma

Five Sigma is a cloud-native, data-driven Claims Management Solution (CMS) with embedded AI/ML capabilities to allow intelligent claims processing for the insurance industry. Five Sigma optimizes claims management by adding automated claims processing workflows, using data modeling and AI to provide smart recommendations, improving adjuster's decision-making, and reducing errors. Leading insurance carriers, Insurtech, TPAs and Self-Insured companies use Five Sigma's CMS to modernize their claims management operations, reduce claims leakage, enhance compliance and improve their customers' experience. For more information visit: www.fivesigmalabs.com

