GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION RECEIVES CHARITABLE DONATION FROM THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL Proceeds from the tournament to support youth programming at nonprofit arts and cultural organizations nationwide through the Genesis Inspiration Foundation

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, received a $500,000 charitable donation yesterday from The Genesis Invitational, which is being held at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Feb. 17-20.

Mike Antolini, vice president, championships at TGR Live (left), Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer at Genesis Motor North America (center), and Peter Lanzavecchia, director at Genesis Inspiration Foundation Board of Directors and president/owner at Genesis of Cherry Hill (right), pose for a photo during a check presentation ceremony at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The Genesis Inspiration Foundation is presented with a charitable donation from The Genesis Invitational to support youth programming at nonprofit arts and cultural organizations nationwide. (PRNewswire)

"The Genesis Inspiration Foundation believes in the transformational power of the arts to inspire and empower children," said Peter Lanzavecchia, director, Genesis Inspiration Foundation board of directors and president and owner of Genesis of Cherry Hill in Marlton, N.J. "We are thrilled to continue to utilize proceeds from The Genesis Invitational to support the arts in Los Angeles and nationwide. Arts are a critical part of the human experience, and we look forward to engaging and inspiring more children with the help of these funds."

"The PGA TOUR event in Los Angeles was started nearly 100 years ago as a way to better the community and we are proud to continue that mission today," tournament director Mike Antolini said. "Both through TGR Foundation and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, the tournament is able to transform the lives of youth."

In 2021, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation provided funding to support arts programming at nonprofit arts and cultural organizations nationwide, including:

Art & Beyond in Cedar Hill, Texas

Arts 4 All in Cooper City, Fla.

Compass Arts Creativity Project in Beacon, N.Y.

Free Arts in Phoenix, Ariz.

J Paul Getty in Los Angeles, Calif.

Sky Art in Chicago, Ill.

Young Playwrights' Theater in District of Columbia

To learn more about Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

The Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts. Its mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to transformative arts programming that engages and inspires children in traditionally under resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $3 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools and nonprofit arts and cultural organizations nationwide. Primary funding for Genesis Inspiration Foundation comes from Genesis retailers and charitable donations.

