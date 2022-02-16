MARS CELEBRATES AN HISTORIC THREE DECADES OF RACING, INVITING FANS & MARS ASSOCIATES TO BE FEATURED ON KYLE BUSCH'S NO.18 M&M'S TOYOTA The M&M'S® Brand Will Use Its Final Racing Season To Honor And Celebrate Mars Associates and the NASCAR Community

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the M&M'S® brand announced that they will be giving Associates and fans a chance to be featured on Kyle Busch's No. 18 M&M'S Toyota later this season, to celebrate and thank everyone who has made their 32 years in NASCAR legendary.

Kicking off at the Daytona 500 this weekend, fans will be able to submit photos of themselves via Twitter, while following @mmschocolate and using the hashtags #MMSFANCAR #sweepstakes. A selection of photos that are received will be compiled into a mosaic that will make up a paint scheme, identical to the iconic yellow M&M'S Toyota. Fans that participate will also be entered into a monthly drawing to win an M&M'S Racing diecast or mini helmet signed by Kyle Busch. The sweepstakes is open for entries until August 25, ahead of the final race of the regular season, with the NASCAR passionate fans inspired paint scheme hitting the track at a Playoff race later in the year.

"Mars has been connected to many incredible moments in NASCAR history, which is why the last 32 years have been exceptionally special to us," said Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America. "As we continue to evolve our M&M'S brand and live our purpose of creating a world where everyone feels they belong, we are honored to be able to use our final season to bring happiness and more smiles to our Mars Associates and fans, celebrating those who truly make this sport so incredible. We are thrilled to bring the fan-inspired legacy car to life later this season along with Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing."

The promotion kicks off M&M'S final year with NASCAR, Kyle Busch and Job Gibbs Racing, during which Mars will take the opportunity to thank and celebrate the wider NASCAR community for over 30 years of memories and success.

"I've been incredibly fortunate to have M&M'S as a partner for the last 15 years and my friendship with the Mars family will be something that will last a lifetime." said Kyle Busch. "We've created so many lasting memories, including two NASCAR Cup Series Championships. I am grateful that we are using this year to bring together the fans who have made this partnership so meaningful. I can't wait to see how this car turns out."

For more information about the promotion and to check out the rules, visit M&M'S on Twitter and view the rules here.

