New pSemi Sub-6 GHz RF Switches Enable Hybrid Architectures in 5G Massive MIMO Base Stations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, expands its portfolio of RF SOI switches targeted for the latest 5G wireless infrastructure and massive MIMO base station deployments. By using the new high linearity switches in hybrid architecture topologies, base station designers can save valuable board space and improve thermal management, reducing the overall system's cost, weight and power consumption. pSemi's advanced SP4T switches deliver best-in-class linearity, insertion loss and power handling performance to improve spectral efficiency in sub-6 GHz active antenna systems.

Two back-to-back pSemi SP4T switches with selectable phase shifts enable the analog beam control utilized in hybrid beamforming architectures. This phase shifter topology improves antenna beam steering and control in active antenna systems. (PRNewswire)

5G base stations covering sub-6 GHz offer network providers an immediate path to wider bandwidths and increased data throughput. New 3 to 5 GHz allocations and added antenna design complexities create the need for new hybrid beamforming and phase-shifting topologies. Massive MIMO systems use hybrid architectures to minimize power-hungry digital processing and reduce the number of power amplifier components. These hybrid architectures offer the ideal balance of digital and analog, combining the flexibility of digital beamforming with the power efficiency and design simplicity at the analog RF front end (RFFE).

"Active antenna systems are driving a drastic increase in demand for RFFE components, along with tougher FR1 switching requirements for advanced 5G networks," says Vikas Choudhary, vice president of sales and marketing at pSemi. "As the industry leader in RF and mmWave switching, pSemi continues to push the boundaries of SOI technology and design RFIC solutions that empower base station OEMs and support the demands of 5G and beyond."

High Linearity RF Switches Features & Benefits

Covering a frequency range of 1.8 to 5 GHz, each UltraCMOS® PE42443 and PE42444 switch delivers industry-leading RF performance across the n41, n77, n78 and n79 bands. Available in two pin-to-pin compatible configurations, the PE42443 (negative and positive supply voltage) and the PE42444 (positive supply voltage only) are offered in 4 x 4 mm LGA packages.

Spectral efficiency — High linearity and high power handling maximizes data throughput.

Energy conservation — Low insertion loss improves overall system efficiency.

Flexible beam management — Fast switching speed supports symbol-level analog beam adjustments to enable massive MIMO systems.

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com .

