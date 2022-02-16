Ordr Recognized as a Market Leader by KLAS Research in the 2022 Healthcare IoT Security Report

Based on in-depth customer interviews, Ordr is recognized again as a market leader, with customers extolling the platform for delivering superior value beyond visibility

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, has been named a market leader in the Healthcare IoT security industry for the third year running by KLAS Research - a premier healthcare IT data and insights firm. In its latest report, "Healthcare IoT Security 2022: Moving beyond Device Visibility," Ordr was recognized for its high market energy, significant customer consideration rate, breadth of functionality beyond visibility, strong technical background, and success with the largest and most sophisticated healthcare systems.

Customers interviewed celebrated Ordr's ability to provide value beyond just device visibility.

As the number of internet-connected devices continues to grow exponentially, healthcare delivery organizations have become lucrative targets for attack. Ordr gives healthcare providers full confidence in the visibility and security of every connected device on the network. Ordr received high marks from customers in the KLAS report for:

Breadth of functionality beyond just visibility, including abnormal activity identification, traffic monitoring, and device utilization tracking;

High customer satisfaction rates;

High value across multiple stakeholders including Security, Clinical/Biomed and IT;

Helpful training and education offerings, including the Masterclass webinar series;

User interface enhancements; and,

Strong technical background of the Ordr team in security, healthcare and networking.

Ordr was recognized by KLAS for client list transparency, and customers interviewed celebrated Ordr's ability to provide value beyond just device visibility. In its report, KLAS noted that "Ordr customers (often very large health systems) use the platform to do more than simply see what devices are connected to their network—they also track device utilization, identify abnormal device activity, and monitor traffic."

When asked about Ordr, one CISO commented, "I would definitely recommend the system. The major strength is complete visibility into the endpoints for the traffic that we send through the solution. That will assist us when we get into a more stringent RADIUS authentication requirement for our wired network. Another strength is the ability to see exactly what a device has talked to from either a profile view or a specific device view. We can see what ports were used, how many times the communication happened, and what the date and time were. We can get a rather slick visual representation of that and easily export it."

Greg Murphy, Ordr CEO, said, "We've worked with some of the largest and most sophisticated thought leaders in healthcare since our inception. While they have been dealing with the dual pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating cyberattacks, we have maintained our focus on technology innovation and customer success. Our customers can confidently deliver care knowing that their devices and networks are secure. This recognition by KLAS for the third year running acknowledges the hard work of our team and reflects the value of the trusted partnerships we have built with our customers. This honor reinforces the importance of our mission to keep every healthcare organization safe via comprehensive device visibility, actionable clinical and security insights, and automated policies."

Continued Growth Highlighted by KLAS Report

Ordr's recognition in the 2022 KLAS report as a market leader in healthcare IoT security adds to a growing list of achievements over the past year, including:

For more information on how Ordr can help healthcare organizations, please visit https://ordr.net/solutions/healthcare/ . A summary of the KLAS Healthcare IoT Security Report can be found here .

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com .

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing, and TenEleven Ventures.

For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

