Ronn Torossian With PR Rules

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR, a leading PR agency issued an excerpt from his public relations book, For Immediate Release which offers a number of rules on public relations.

As Torossian notes in his book, famed American journalist Michael Wolff, writing in Vanity Fair once said, "Publicity geniuses are different from you and me. They have the stomach for it. This temperamental combination of imperviousness and egomania that allows them, compels them, to dominate the media . . . means, too, that they dominate reality, that's their world and we just . . . well you know."

Some rules:

Attention is the most valuable form of currency in PR and marketing. Getting the right attention must be done strategically and consistently.

Digital media and self-created content give everyone a voice. For good and for bad, self-created content is tremendously important—and realize with today's media world everyone's opinion counts. blog, comment, and join the conversation when it suits your purposes and goals.

PR works best with evolution rather than revolution. a rabbi with whom I study the Torah (the Jewish bible) says religion is a series of steps. It provides a good analogy to change in business and PR strategy. If you gradually take two steps forward, you might fall back a step. That's okay. It's easier to recover from one step backward than it is if you hurry and take four steps at once and then another four. you might trip and fall three or six steps behind—it's much harder to get back up to speed from that point.

Gossip is information delivered personally. Make it work for you and not against you. Think strategically: how can you use what you hear to do better, be better, and serve better?

View original content:

SOURCE Ronn Torossian