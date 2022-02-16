The Salvation Army Urges Americans to 'Love Beyond' Challenges on Valentine's Day New campaign highlights impact of donations beyond the typical holiday season

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is issuing a rallying cry for everyone to "Love Beyond." The organization's message is simply that when we love beyond hunger, love beyond shelter, and love beyond disasters, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that 30 million Americans rely on year-round when they turn to the nation's largest private provider of social services for assistance.

"Many people think of The Salvation Army as bell ringers, red kettles, and thrift stores. Few know the role we play in helping suffering humanity throughout the year," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "For the people we serve, a warm bed or meal is just the beginning. We are focused on helping them break the cycles of poverty, domestic abuse, addiction, isolation, and more—serving the person emotionally, physically, and spiritually."

Love Beyond officially launched on the day most synonymous with love — Valentine's Day — with activations in four major cities across the United States. The Salvation Army delivered 10'x10' "presents" to Rockefeller Center in New York City, Dallas Love Field Airport, Mall of America in Minneapolis, and Alderwood Mall in Seattle and invited passersby to guess the gift inside. Rather than chocolates, balloons, or jewelry typically associated with Valentine's Day, the interactive popups showcased examples of how The Salvation Army has impacted people in need because of generous donations from the American public—the real gift of love.

Accompanying campaign messaging, featuring an anthem video "Love" and additional spots about The Salvation Army's hunger relief, shelter, and bill assistance services, honors America's hardworking families and calls all of us to love each other beyond the most difficult of situations.

"We all share the need to be loved. As millions of Americans continue to face incredible financial struggles and uphill battles to escape poverty, The Salvation Army serves all with the love and support they need to find a new way forward. This message is a reminder that when you give to The Salvation Army, you are making an impact on the lives of those in need every day," said Hodder.

With 7,000 centers of operation, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to provide local social services, including food pantries, substance abuse recovery programs, after-school programs, emergency shelter, financial assistance services (rent, mortgage, utilities), and more to vulnerable Americans, each day of the year. The best way to ensure services continue for those in your community is to visit SalvationArmyUSA.org and sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 per month, which could help a family overcome the risks of poverty and eviction.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

