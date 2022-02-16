Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, an increase of 9.1% over the $0.55 paid in the same quarter in 2021, payable on March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022. This increase follows 43 consecutive years of dividend increases.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)
Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:



Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications

Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8682

Direct:  216.515.8849

investor.relations@sherwin.com

corporatemedia@sherwin.com



Eric Swanson


Vice President, Investor Relations


Sherwin-Williams


Direct:  216.566.2766


investor.relations@sherwin.com


