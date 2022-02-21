ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES PERFORMS FIRST LEGAL WEDDINGS IN ANTARCTICA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February is the month of love, and for the first time, betrothed couples were legally joined in matrimony on the Seventh Continent. On February 18, 2022, Atlas Ocean Voyages performed the first official wedding on Antarctica. Bride Courtnie Dodson and Groom Brody Vermillion exchanged vows on Danko Island during a 15-minute ceremony, officiated by British Antarctic Territory-registered Marriage Officer Bryan Clark and witnessed by eight additional guests. Throughout World Navigator's current nine-night Antarctica expedition, which departed February 14, Atlas performed four extraordinary weddings and three vow renewals in four days. Known as Happy Ever Atlas, the destination wedding package was complimentary for guests who registered in advance.

Bride Courtnie Dodson (right) and Groom Brody Vermillion (left) are the first couple to legally wed on Antarctica during Atlas Ocean Voyages' latest expedition aboard World Navigator. Atlas Ocean Voyages is the only cruise line to offer guests this most adventurous, destination wedding, known as Happy Ever Atlas. The 15-minute ceremony was officiated by British Antarctic Territory-registered Marriage Officer Bryan Clark. All prior weddings in Antarctica has been ceremonial. (PRNewswire)

"We are happy to perform the very first official weddings in Antarctica, not just ceremonial as often happens," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Atlas Ocean Voyages prides ourselves in delivering luxury adventures in remote and captivating destinations and Happy Ever Atlas is perhaps the most adventurous destination-wedding experience to date. We are glad to make this most unique wedding experiences for our guests."

Atlas Performs First Legal Wedding in Antarctica

Each wedded couple received an included, official U.K. wedding license, valued at more than $650, which is also recognized by the United States government. World Navigator hosted a shipwide wedding reception, as well as held separate bachelorette and bachelor group-parties, to create a unique, complete and unforgettable nuptial exchange. The package also included a one-tier wedding cake, digital photo package, welcome itinerary & giftbag, custom nuptial announcements and Thank You cards.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise line designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. Launched in August 2021, World Navigator features 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms and is the line's first newly constructed small expedition ship, which can reach smaller, authentic and exclusive locales where larger ships cannot reach.

World Navigator will cruise the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Iceland, Greenland and The Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for her winter 2022-23 season. Atlas' second ship, World Traveller, launches in November 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet through 2024.

