NuVasive Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and 2022 Outlook --Pulse platform demonstrates strong performance in early adoption, including first international commercial contracts--

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021

Net sales were $302.1 million , a 3.5% increase as reported and a 4.5% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period;

GAAP operating margin of (9.4%); Non-GAAP operating margin of 12.9%; and

GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.71 ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.40 .

Full Year 2021

Net sales were $1.139 billion , an 8.4% increase as reported and an 8.1% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year;

GAAP operating margin of (1.1%); Non-GAAP operating margin of 12.8%; and

GAAP diluted loss per share of $1.24 ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.68 .

"During 2021, we made significant progress on our strategy to deliver multiple vectors of growth, despite challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "Our results reflect the organization's continued evolution from the pioneer of lateral spine surgery to a Company with leading procedural innovation across the spine continuum and increasing global scale. Through our focus on consistent execution and a commitment to increase shareholder value, our investments have built a technology pipeline which sets the stage for durable growth in 2022—and for years to come."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

NuVasive reported fourth quarter 2021 total net sales of $302.1 million, a 3.5% increase as reported and a 4.5% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to $291.8 million in the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2021 total net sales were driven by new product introductions, particularly the Pulse platform and the C360 portfolio featuring the NuVasive Simplify Cervical Disc in the U.S., and continued strong international performance. The Company's fourth quarter results were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare staffing shortages.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, GAAP gross profit was $218.5 million and $219.1 million on a non-GAAP basis, compared to GAAP gross profit of $207.2 million and $208.9 million on a non-GAAP basis in the prior year period. GAAP gross margin was 72.3% and 72.5% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to GAAP gross margin of 71.0% and 71.6% on a non-GAAP basis in the prior year period.

The Company reported GAAP net loss of $36.7 million, or diluted loss per share of ($0.71), compared to GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.03 in the prior year period. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded a charge of $46.6 million dollars associated with an increase in the contingent consideration liabilities for the Simplify Medical acquisition. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $20.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.40, compared to non-GAAP net income of $30.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.59 in the prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $246.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Results

The Company reported full year 2021 net sales of $1.139 billion, an 8.4% increase as reported and an 8.1% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to $1.051 billion in the prior year. Total 2021 net sales were driven by new product introductions, particularly the Pulse platform and the C360 portfolio featuring the NuVasive Simplify Cervical Disc in the U.S., and continued strong international performance. Full year results were negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, healthcare staffing shortages, and NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics product availability.

For the full year 2021, GAAP gross profit was $816.7 million and $832.8 million on a non-GAAP basis, compared to GAAP gross profit of $729.0 million and $730.7 million on a non-GAAP basis in the prior year. GAAP gross margin was 71.7% and 73.1% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to GAAP gross margin of 69.4% and 69.5% on a non-GAAP basis in the prior year.

The Company reported GAAP net loss of $64.1 million, or diluted loss per share of ($1.24), compared to GAAP net loss of $37.2 million, or diluted loss per share of ($0.72) in the prior year. The GAAP net loss was primarily driven by the increase in contingent consideration liabilities for the Simplify Medical acquisition, as well as inventory charges associated with certain Precice stainless steel products manufactured by NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics that were withdrawn from the market. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $87.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.68, compared to non-GAAP net income of $63.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.23 in the prior year.

Annual Financial Guidance for 2022

The Company provided financial guidance for the full year 2022 based on the Company's current business outlook:



GAAP Non-GAAP Net sales growth (reported)* 5.0%-8.0% 5.0%-8.0% Net sales growth (constant currency)*

6.0%-9.0% Operating margin 6.7%-8.2% 13.0%-14.5% Diluted earnings per share $0.71-$1.01 $2.05-$2.35

* Reflects expectations for net sales growth in 2022 compared to 2021. Net sales growth on a constant currency basis excludes year over year currency fluctuations, which the Company expects will create a negative impact of approximately 100 bps in 2022.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives, non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost) and other significant one-time items. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives and other significant one-time items.

Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below in the financial tables accompanying this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the fourth quarter and full year 2021, as well as projections for 2022 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance. The Company's projections for 2022 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and financial results; the Company's ability to maintain operations to support its customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities; risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Net sales:















Products

$ 275,337

$ 264,267

$ 1,034,612

$ 950,189 Services

26,738

27,540

104,376

100,393 Total net sales

302,075

291,807

1,138,988

1,050,582 Cost of sales (excluding below amortization of intangible assets):















Products

64,074

65,742

245,569

247,809 Services

19,461

18,886

76,709

73,822 Total cost of sales

83,535

84,628

322,278

321,631 Gross profit

218,540

207,179

816,710

728,951 Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

160,678

144,260

610,085

547,195 Research and development

25,233

21,771

92,626

79,838 Amortization of intangible assets

14,079

12,576

57,309

51,726 Purchase of in-process research and development

—

—

—

1,011 Business transition costs

47,031

8,337

68,719

10,878 Total operating expenses

247,021

186,944

828,739

690,648 Interest and other expense, net:















Interest income

41

166

160

1,472 Interest expense

(4,318)

(21,302)

(21,056)

(70,466) Other (expense) income, net

(1,120)

1,965

(25,459)

(16,854) Total interest and other expense, net

(5,397)

(19,171)

(46,355)

(85,848) (Loss) income before income taxes

(33,878)

1,064

(58,384)

(47,545) Income tax (expense) benefit

(2,858)

628

(5,702)

10,392 Consolidated net (loss) income

$ (36,736)

$ 1,692

$ (64,086)

$ (37,153)

















Net (loss) income per share:















Basic

$ (0.71)

$ 0.03

$ (1.24)

$ (0.72) Diluted

$ (0.71)

$ 0.03

$ (1.24)

$ (0.72) Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

51,735

51,343

51,589

51,416 Diluted

51,735

51,870

51,589

51,416

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value data)



December 31,



2021

2020 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 246,091

$ 856,869 Short-term marketable securities

—

173,145 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $21,064 and $20,631, respectively

214,398

207,071 Inventory, net

315,845

300,623 Prepaid income taxes

5,425

4,727 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,665

19,749 Total current assets

802,424

1,562,184 Property and equipment, net

303,664

286,369 Intangible assets, net

242,675

152,264 Goodwill

633,467

559,553 Operating lease right-of-use assets

102,987

102,270 Deferred tax assets

48,003

15,755 Restricted cash and investments

1,494

1,494 Other assets

19,361

13,193 Total assets

$ 2,154,075

$2,693,082 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 115,614

$ 110,401 Contingent consideration liabilities

7,986

7,289 Accrued payroll and related expenses

66,596

63,421 Operating lease liabilities

9,867

7,875 Income tax liabilities

828

2,073 Senior convertible notes

—

645,303 Total current liabilities

200,891

836,362 Long-term senior convertible notes

884,984

766,226 Deferred tax liabilities

3,049

2,807 Operating lease liabilities

111,592

111,634 Contingent consideration liabilities

139,824

29,752 Other long-term liabilities

18,528

22,686 Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable equity component of senior convertible notes

—

4,697 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020; 58,469 shares issued and 51,769 outstanding at December 31, 2021;

57,945 shares issued and 51,376 outstanding at December 31, 2020

63

62 Additional paid-in capital

1,434,976

1,550,001 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,792)

(7,585) Retained earnings

45,708

45,322 Treasury stock at cost; 6,700 shares and 6,569 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31,

2020, respectively

(677,748)

(668,882) Total equity

795,207

918,918 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,154,075

$ 2,693,082

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)













Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020 Operating activities:







Consolidated net loss

$ (64,086)

$ (37,153) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

149,524

140,937 Purchase of in-process research and development

—

1,011 Deferred income taxes

(4,141)

(18,007) Amortization of non-cash interest

8,629

48,986 Stock-based compensation

25,292

18,145 Net (gain) loss on strategic investments

(3,082)

268 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

53,404

2,327 Net loss recognized on change in fair value of derivatives

—

12,301 Net loss from foreign currency adjustment

28,709

4,218 Reserves on current assets

26,218

53,902 Other non-cash adjustments

11,006

10,331 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(11,694)

3,030 Inventory

(37,020)

(40,765) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,366)

(4,986) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

533

8,756 Accrued payroll and related expenses

4,132

(23,654) Income taxes

(1,884)

6,264 Net cash provided by operating activities

182,174

185,911 Investing activities:







Acquisition of Simplify Medical, net of cash acquired

(149,463)

— Payment of contingent consideration for Simplify Medical

(45,850)

— Acquisitions and investments

(500)

— Proceeds from other investments

—

1,143 Purchases of intangible assets

(1,344)

(3,860) Purchases of property and equipment

(111,112)

(105,729) Purchases of marketable securities

—

(233,488) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

127,023

60,000 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

46,000

— Other investing activities

(819)

— Net cash used in investing activities

(136,065)

(281,934) Financing activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

6,218

6,170 Payment of contingent consideration

(3)

(7,053) Purchase of treasury stock

(8,813)

(80,665) Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs

—

873,848 Proceeds from sale of warrants

—

93,915 Purchases of convertible note hedges

—

(147,825) Payments upon settlement of senior convertible notes

(649,426)

— Other financing activities

(1,325)

(1,734) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(653,349)

736,656 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(3,538)

3,202 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(610,778)

643,835 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

858,363

214,528 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 247,585

$ 858,363



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

(Loss) Profit Net (Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO7 Net (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 218,540 $ (28,481) $ (36,736) $ (0.71) 51,735 $ (36,736)

% of net sales 72.3% (9.4%)









Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1 556 556 556



556

Amortization of intangible assets

14,079 14,079







Litigation related expenses and settlements2

2,874 2,874



2,874

Business transition costs3

47,031 47,031



47,031

European medical device regulation4

2,786 2,786



2,786

Net gain on strategic investments



(981)



(981)

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts5



(2,471)



(2,471)

Tax effect of adjustments6



(6,443)







Interest expense/(income), net









4,277

Income tax expense









2,858

Depreciation and amortization









37,706

Non-cash stock-based compensation









7,320

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 219,096 $ 38,845 $ 20,695 $ 0.40 52,328 $ 65,220

% of net sales 72.5% 12.9%





21.6%















1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 3 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 5 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 6 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 7 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.





For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

(Loss) Profit Net (Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO8 Net (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 816,710 $ (12,029) $ (64,086) $ (1.24) 51,589 $ (64,086)

% of net sales 71.7% (1.1%)









Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1 1,855 1,855 1,855



1,855

Inventory charges associated with product withdrawals2 14,215 14,215 14,215



14,215

Amortization of intangible assets

57,309 57,309







Litigation related expenses and settlements3

6,884 6,884



6,884

Business transition costs4

68,719 68,719



68,719

European medical device regulation5

8,482 8,482



8,482

Net gain on strategic investments



(3,082)



(3,082)

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts6



21,202



21,202

Tax effect of adjustments7



(23,712)







Interest expense/(income), net









20,896

Income tax expense









5,702

Depreciation and amortization









149,524

Non-cash stock-based compensation









25,292

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 832,780 $ 145,435 $ 87,786 $ 1.68 52,220 $ 255,603

% of net sales 73.1% 12.8%





22.4%















1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics. 3 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 4 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 5 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 6 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 7 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 8 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

















For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net

Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 207,179 $ 20,235 $ 1,692 $ 0.03 51,870 $ 1,692

% of net sales 71.0% 6.9%









Amortization of intangible assets

12,576 12,576







Litigation related expenses and settlements 1

1,310 1,310



1,310

Business transition costs 2

8,337 8,337



8,337

European medical device regulation 3 1,706 3,614 3,614



3,614

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



12,844







Net gain on strategic investments



(10)



(10)

Tax effect of adjustments4



(9,989)







Interest expense/(income), net









21,136

Income tax benefit









(628)

Depreciation and amortization









34,840

Non-cash stock-based compensation









7,706

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 208,885 $ 46,072 $ 30,374 $ 0.59 51,870 $ 77,997

% of net sales 71.6% 15.8%





26.7%















1 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net (Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 7 Net (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 728,951 $ 38,303 $ (37,153) $ (0.72) 51,416 $ (37,153)

% of net sales 69.4% 3.7%









Amortization of intangible assets

51,726 51,726







Litigation related expenses and settlements 1

6,996 6,996



6,996

Business transition costs 2

10,878 10,878



10,878

Purchase of in-process research and development 3

1,011 1,011



1,011

European medical device regulation 4 1,706 7,693 7,693



7,693

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



40,866







Net loss on strategic investments



268



268

Net loss recognized on change in fair value of derivatives 5



12,301



12,301

Tax effect of adjustments 6



(30,823)







Interest expense/(income), net









68,994

Income tax benefit









(10,392)

Depreciation and amortization









140,937

Non-cash stock-based compensation









17,457

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 730,657 $ 116,607 $ 63,763 $ 1.23 51,992 $ 218,990

% of net sales 69.5% 11.1%





20.8%















1 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 5 Represents the net change in fair value of the Company's derivative asset and liability associated with the 2023 Notes. 6 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 7 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS























2021 Actuals 1

2022 Guidance Range 1, 2

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $(1.24)

$0.71 — 1.01

Impact of change to diluted share count 3 0.02

~0.15

Amortization of intangible assets 1.10

~1.05

European medical device regulation 4 0.16

~0.30

Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal5 0.27

—

Other 6 1.83

~0.14

Tax effect of adjustments 7 (0.45)

~(0.30)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.68

$2.05- 2.35









1 Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum. 2 Guidance reflects the range provided February 23, 2022. 3 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements. 4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 5 Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics. 6 Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions, net gain on strategic investments and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail. 7 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.



Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin %























2021 Actuals 1

2022 Guidance Range 1, 2

GAAP Operating Margin % (1.1%)

6.7% — 8.2%

Amortization of intangible assets 5.0%

~4.5%

European medical device regulation3 0.7%

~1.3%

Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal 4 1.3%

—

Other 5 6.8%

~0.5%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin % 12.8%

13.0% — 14.5%









1 Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum. 2 Guidance reflects the range provided February 23, 2022. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics. 5 Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions, and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.

