Go Long: Canon Introduces the RF800mm F5.6 L IS USM and RF1200mm F8 L IS USM Super-Telephoto Lenses The Newest RF Lenses are Ideal for Outdoor Sports, Motor Sports, Wildlife Photography, Photo News Journalism, and More

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce that the Canon RF lens family is growing by two, with the addition of the Canon RF800mm F5.6 L IS USM, and the longest focal length RF lens yet, the RF1200mm F8 L IS USM. Both super-telephoto fixed focal length lenses are quite light for their considerable abilities, and share many of the same features such as Super Spectra Coating (SSC) and Air Sphere Coating (ASC) to help minimize ghosting and flaring, compatibility with both the RF1.4x and RF2x extenders and a customizable electronic focusing ring with manual focus capability during Servo AF.

Additional features shared by both lenses include:

Two focus presets, with the ability to instantly switch between memorized focus distances

Circular nine-bladed aperture providing photographers with exceptionally beautiful and soft blurred backgrounds and bokeh

Renowned Canon L-Series durability and construction with dust and water resistance, plus fluorine coating on the front element for easy cleaning

Canon RF800mm F5.6L IS USM

The RF800mm F5.6 L IS USM weighs in at just 6.9 lbs and features a minimum focusing distance of 8.53ft/2.6 meters — maximum close-up magnification is a superb 0.34x, allowing wildlife image creators to fill the frame with small subjects, such as birds, at its minimum focusing distance. Optical image stabilization is up to 4.5 stops* of shake correction and includes three IS operation modes. When using the RF1.4x or RF2x extenders, users can experience enhanced effective focal lengths of 1,120mm and 1,600mm respectively.

Canon RF1200mm F8 L IS USM

The RF1200mm F8 L IS USM is the most powerful super-telephoto lens in the Canon RF lens line. It weighs in at 7.4 lbs — an outstandingly light figure for a super-tele lens of this type — and features a minimum focusing distance of 14.1ft/4.3m. Optical image stabilization is up to 4.0 stops* of shake correction and, similar to the RF800mm F5.6 L IS USM lens, includes three IS operation modes. When using the RF1.4x or RF2x extenders, users can experience enhanced focal lengths of 1,680mm and 2,400mm, respectively.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF800mm F5.6 L IS USM and Canon RF1200mm F8 L IS USM are both scheduled to be available in late May 2022 for an estimated retail price of $16,999.00 and $19,999.00, respectively**. For more information please visit usa.canon.com.

*Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Association) standards. Testing performed using the EOS R, EOS R5, and EOS R3 cameras.

** Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

