Telit Launches NExTPlus, a Fully eUICC Compliant SIM

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced NExTPlus, adding multi-profile to its multi-IMSI capabilities with eUICC. The new offering allows IoT customers to switch between global roaming and local MNO profiles from a single SIM, overcoming permanent roaming restrictions remotely and securely. For more information, on Telit NExT visit: https://www.telit.com/telit-next-network/.

The embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) standard makes Telit's NExTPlus versatile, as it allows remote provisioning of the SIM with different network profiles. eUICC allows connectivity providers to send their most optimized SIM profile to devices remotely, eliminating the need for physical access to the deployed device. The ability to use a single global SIM substantially enhances the capability to manage the cellular connectivity aspect of IoT deployments at scale.

Rapid advancements in technology and business models in global roaming and IoT connectivity ecosystems bring unknowns and uncertainties to the market. Changes resulting from this dynamic can cause disruptions in cost and availability of cellular IoT connectivity services. Telit NExTPlus' future-proof, multi-IMSI, multi-profile capabilities can materially mitigate these changes and disruptions.

Telit NExTPlus delivers the true global coverage and the flexibility required to optimize coverage and costs across network technologies including LTE-M, NB-IoT, VoLTE and 5G. Telit customers deploying in the US can also download a native local profile to overcome roaming issues and optimize quality of service.

"Mobile networks around the world are announcing and implementing advancements as they cast away limitations from older generations of cellular service," said Tomer Lavie, Head of Connectivity Business Unit, Telit. "Multi-IMSI and eUICC technologies are some of the foundational factors that support our bold plans, strengthening Telit's position towards a true global SIM with no limits. Telit's future-proof solution ensures not only end-to-end compatibility between SIM, module and cellular network, but also the ability to remotely and securely change the attributes and features of the SIM and module using our Connectivity Management Platform across mobile networks as they exist now and in the future."

