BTL INDUSTRIES AND PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYER ANDRE DRUMMOND SELECT WINNERS OF THE BTL CARES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM The BTL Scholar Draft awards $15,000 grants to five lucky student athletes.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, the authority in non-invasive body sculpting therapies, and professional basketball player, Andre Drummond, are excited to announce they have selected the five winners of their first-ever scholarship program – the BTL Scholar Draft.

The program awarded each of the five students a $15,000 grant towards tuition and college fees. The Scholar Draft was started to empower graduating high school and currently enrolled college student-athletes across the country to pursue higher education and strengthen their path to successful future careers. Entrants were asked to submit a 2-5 minute video sharing their aspirations and what confidence in their sport means to them, which was then reviewed by the BTL team and Andre Drummond himself. The program kicked off late last year on November 11 and officially closed the submission portal on Bold.org on February 1.

"The stories behind what fuels these young athletes' confidence and dedication were all so inspiring," said John Ferris, BTL Aesthetics Vice President of Marketing. "Through this grant, we hope the winners feel empowered and confident to move forward in their academic careers and truly invest in themselves – which is what BTL is truly all about at its core."

"It's really important to me that we continue to break down barriers and provide opportunities for kids who need them. This program is all about empowering student-athletes and giving them a chance for a better future," said Drummond.

The five lucky winners are based across the country, and each plays varying sports. The scholarship winners are Alaysia Oakes (Lynchburg, VA), Sydney Stapf (West Bloomfield, MI), Charity McDowell (Indianapolis, IN), Emaria Banks (Loganville, GA), and Terry Burrel III (Cypress, TX).

For more information on BTL Aesthetics and their various body sculpting therapies, please visit www.bodybybtl.com .

ABOUT BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 2,400 employees located in more than 65 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMFACE, EMSELLA, EMFEMME 360, EMTONE, and BTL Exilis ULTRA. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

FOR ALL MEDIA INQUIRIES AND REQUESTS, PLEASE REACH OUT TO:

btlaesthetics@nouveaucommunications.com

Nouveau Communications

View original content:

SOURCE BTL Aesthetics