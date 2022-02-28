Caring Cross Presents Research Involving Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T Cell Therapy at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2022 Suppression of HIV in a humanized mouse model strongly supports the activity of Caring Cross' Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T Cell Therapy

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Cross, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating the development of advanced medicines and enabling access to cures for all patients, everywhere, announced that Kim Anthony-Gonda, Ph.D., Director of Infectious Diseases at Caring Cross, presented a poster highlighting the organization's Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T Cell Therapy at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2022.

Caring Cross is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating the development of advanced medicines and enabling access to cures for all patients, everywhere (PRNewsfoto/Caring Cross) (PRNewswire)

The poster, presented on February 16 and titled, "Preclinical studies toward a Phase I/IIa trial using Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy," highlighted results examining whether the Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cells, currently being developed for the clinical trial, could travel to the spleen of humanized mice with active HIV infection and inhibit replication of the virus. Data from the study concluded that intravenously administered Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cells travelled from the peripheral blood to the spleen and demonstrated potent and durable suppression of HIV replication after a single injection of Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cells.

"Currently, the only effective therapy for the treatment of HIV is lifelong adherence to drug cocktails which effectively suppress the virus but are not curative," stated Dr. Anthony-Gonda. "In advancing our Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapeutic candidate, Caring Cross is seeking to develop a curative treatment option that eliminates HIV-infected cells and safely suppresses HIV infection long-term in the body after a single infusion of Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cells. The research presented at CROI 2022 demonstrates the ability of the CAR-T cells to eliminate HIV-infected cells and suppress HIV infection in a humanized mouse model for the duration of the study. The study also successfully demonstrates clinical-scale manufacture of the Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell product from people with HIV in preparation for the clinical trial."

"Being able to present our data at CROI is an honor and the perfect setting to announce this important step forward in our work to develop, in concert with the community, a therapeutic approach to HIV infection," said Rimas Orentas, Ph.D., Scientific Director of Caring Cross. "Caring Cross is now focused on supporting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of our Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy in people with HIV with our clinical colleagues at UCSF and UC-Davis."

The Phase I/IIa clinical trial has been cleared by the FDA and is supported by a grant from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04648046). A second grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation supports development of the technology behind this work, with a vision to expand affordable gene therapies to low- and middle-income countries in the future.

The presented work can be viewed at https://caringcross.org/presentations/.

For inquiries about the Phase I/IIa clinical trial:

Trial Site: University of California, San Francisco

Investigator: Steven G. Deeks, MD

Study Coordinator: Rebecca Hoh, MS, RD

Phone: (415) 476-4082 x 139

Email: Steven.Deeks@ucsf.edu

Trial Site: University of California, Davis

Investigators: Paolo Troia-Cancio, MD and Mehrdad Abedi, MD

Study Coordinator: Christina Dyer, CCRP

Phone: 916-703-3110 or 916-703-9118

Email: HS-DuoCARTeam@ucdavis.edu

About Caring Cross

Caring Cross is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating the development of advanced medicines and ensuring access to cures for all patients, everywhere. To enable its mission, Caring Cross is mobilizing a growing community of healthcare professionals, scientists, engineers, community advocates, donors, investors, and business leaders to support the development of technologies and candidate medicines and technologies. Currently, Caring Cross is advancing several initiatives that aim to improve the accessibility, affordability and applicability of CAR-T technology and stem cell gene therapy. These opportunities include developing and implementing affordable solutions for the manufacture of CAR-T cells, advancing a decentralized, place-of-care cell manufacturing model, and developing its first therapeutic candidate, an Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T Cell Therapy designed to suppress HIV replication and eliminate HIV-expressing cells in people with HIV. A stem cell gene therapy for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia is also in development. For more information on Caring Cross visit https://caringcross.org/.

CONTACT

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors

Lisa Sher

970-987-2654

lsher@tiberend.com



Media

Rosalyn Christian

862-353-9266

rchristian@tiberend.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caring Cross