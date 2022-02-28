CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE DOWDIE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of George Dowdie to its board of directors, effective March 1, 2022. With this addition, the Conagra Brands board will increase to 13 members.

"We are pleased to welcome George to the Conagra Brands board," said Richard H. Lenny, chair, Conagra Brands. "Conagra and our shareholders will benefit from George's extensive leadership experience in supply chain management and research and development within the food and beverage sector."

George Dowdie said, "Conagra has an impressive portfolio of brands and has built a reputation within the industry as a leader in innovation with a relentless focus on delivering for consumers, customers and shareholders. I look forward to serving on the board and contributing to the company's ongoing success."

About George Dowdie

George Dowdie is the executive vice president of global supply chain of Starbucks Corporation, a premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee. Prior to being named head of global supply chain in 2020, Mr. Dowdie served as Starbucks senior vice president of global food safety, quality and regulatory. Before joining Starbucks, Mr. Dowdie served in leadership roles in supply chain, research and development, and food safety for Campbell Soup Company, Pernod Ricard, Seagram Company and Frito-Lay Company.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

