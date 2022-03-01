The Aura Cacia Positive Change Project's 2022 recipients will receive grants to support programs dedicated to enriching the lives of women to drive purposeful change

Aura Cacia Surpasses $1 Million in Grants to Organizations Empowering Women and Girls The Aura Cacia Positive Change Project's 2022 recipients will receive grants to support programs dedicated to enriching the lives of women to drive purposeful change

NORWAY, Iowa, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Cacia, a leader in sustainably sourced essential and skin care oils, today announced the six recipients receiving a total of $145,000 in grants from the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project. With this year's grants, the fund surpasses $1 million in donations to organizations providing the support and resources women and girls need to make transformational changes in their lives.

Inspired by the power of positive change, Aura Cacia’s products are made from simple and pure botanical ingredients that unlock nature’s ability to improve our well-being. The brand sources ingredients carefully and sustainably from the best locations around the world, then tests every shipment to verify its purity and quality. Each purchase of an Aura Cacia product supports organizations that help women transform their lives through as part of the brand’s Positive Change Project. (PRNewswire)

For the 2022 granting period, Aura Cacia's domestic giving fund selected organizations working tirelessly to provide services aiding in economic mobility, education, and healthcare to women in need, including women facing homelessness or domestic abuse, refugees and immigrants, and new mothers living in low-income communities.

"In communities everywhere, women and young girls are facing increasingly difficult challenges, which have only been exacerbated over the last two years of the pandemic," says Shannon Ousley, Director of Marketing. "At Aura Cacia, we're committed to impactful, tangible change through the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project and offering financial support to organizations empowering women and girls with the resources needed to take control of their future."

The 2022 Aura Cacia Positive Change Project recipients include:

Mission St. Louis – an organization committed to helping homeless and low-income families achieve social and economic growth. MSL's Each1 Matters program helps women through a 12-month collaborative workforce program, after which women are placed directly into a job where they have opportunities for growth.



Nisa Homes – an Ontario -based shelter created to fill a niche gap by providing a home and support network to foster independence in racialized survivors of intimate partner violence. Today, their shelter houses 40 immigrant and refugee women and girls, providing services, education, and programming to ensure all cultures are comfortable, including needs unique to undocumented and specifically Muslim women and children.



Proyecto Pastoral – a Los Angeles -based organization that works to empower low income and homeless Latinx women to achieve stability through their emergency shelter and services that support their community. Additionally, they strive to connect residents to critical health and wellness resources through outreach and education, and make sure that residents' voices are included in equity decision-making through their Promatoras Network.



Found in Translation – a Dorchester, Massachusetts organization that focuses on economic opportunity for low-income, bilingual women. This organization recognizes these immigrant and minority women can use their unique and valuable experiences and language skills to fill a critical workforce gap, specifically in healthcare. As medical interpreters, their graduates aid in reducing ethnic, racial, and linguistic disparities in healthcare, while advancing equality in healthcare access and improving patient outcomes.



Young Women's Resource Center - a Des Moines, Iowa organization that strives to empower young women to be strong, self-sufficient, and resilient. Their Positive Change for Young Moms program is focused on helping young moms meet their basic immediate needs, achieve stable housing, and navigate public assistance, legal, financial aid, or substance addiction support programs. Through their "Baby Hub," young moms also have access to infant and toddler clothing, furniture, toys, and breastfeeding supplies.



Calvary Women's Services – a Washington, D.C. organization that empowers women facing the traumatic and long-lasting effects of homelessness, and transform their lives through housing, health, education, and job placement assistance. Their Step Up DC program offers personalized support to help women facing homelessness gain financial security through stable employment. Since the program's inception, Step Up DC participants have secured jobs in a range of fields, from IT support to hospitality. – aorganization that empowers women facing the traumatic and long-lasting effects of homelessness, and transform their lives through housing, health, education, and job placement assistance. Their Step Up DC program offers personalized support to help women facing homelessness gain financial security through stable employment. Since the program's inception, Step Up DC participants have secured jobs in a range of fields, from IT support to hospitality.

Founded in 2016, the Positive Change Project works to equip women and girls with the resources necessary to further their commitment to live more purposeful lives and has granted over $1MM to frontline organizations. Aura Cacia's Positive Change Project is part of Frontier Co-op's extensive charitable giving and a portion of every sale of an Aura Cacia product goes back into the charitable giving program.

To learn more about the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project, visit www.auracacia.com/positive-change-project.

Inspired by the power of positive change, Aura Cacia's products are made from simple and pure botanical ingredients that unlock nature's ability to improve our well-being. The brand sources ingredients carefully and sustainably from the best locations around the world, then tests every shipment to verify its purity and quality. Each purchase of an Aura Cacia product supports organizations that help women transform their lives through as part of the brand's Positive Change Project. Aura Cacia is a brand of Frontier Co-op. Learn more at www.auracacia.com.

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic®, Plant Boss®, and Aura Cacia® brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; plant-based organic meal solutions; and aromatherapy products with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at www.frontiercoop.com.

