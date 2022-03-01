EdTech Leader Imagine Learning Unveils Imagine Learning Foundation With $5 Million Initial Commitment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 10 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the launch of the Imagine Learning Foundation. With a funding commitment of $5 million, the Imagine Learning Foundation was created with one principal goal in mind: fostering the well-being of learners and the people who support them at home and in their communities.

Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 10 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the launch of the Imagine Learning Foundation. With a funding commitment of $5 million, the Imagine Learning Foundation was created with one principal goal in mind: fostering the well-being of learners and the people who support them at home and in their communities. (PRNewswire)

The mission is to foster the well-being of learners and the people who support them at home and in their communities.

Initially, the Foundation will distribute grants to qualified organizations through two key programs: The Imagine Signature Grant Program and a companion Grassroots Grant Program. The Imagine Signature Grant Program is open for applications through March 2022 and winners will be in announced in June 2022. The regional Grassroots Grant Program will open for employee-recommended applications in May 2022 with winners announced over the summer.

"At Imagine Learning, we imagine a world where classrooms know no boundaries as we challenge ourselves each day to ignite learning breakthroughs by seeking new ways to empower educators, engage students and connect families," said Jonathan Grayer, Chairman and CEO of Imagine Learning. "The impact of the pandemic over the past two years on the emotional lives of students and families is in many ways incalculable and has only exacerbated the pressing need for equitable, personalized, and collaborative solutions that help educators, students, and their families navigate their learning journeys in and out of the classroom.

"While social and emotional learning is a valued component of curriculum in thousands of schools, our Foundation will focus its resources on a companion effort to support the well-being of learners and their families at home and in their communities. We could not be prouder of our team members for their engagement and involvement in this effort," said Mr. Grayer.

The Imagine Signature Grant Program is open for applications throughout March and the award winners will be announced in June 2022. Initial awards will fund two significant grants to two mission-aligned national non-profit organizations that:

Support initiatives that foster the learning well-being of youth, families, and educators at home and in the community; and/or





Study the current impacts that social, physical, mental, and emotional well-being have on accelerating student achievement across diverse communities.

The Grassroots Grant program will award grant-winners identified by regional teams of Imagine Learning employees that focus on social and emotional learning and digital education equity in out-of-classroom learning spaces in their respective local communities.

Social and emotional learning, the process of learning and applying the knowledge and skills to care for emotions, social relationships, and each individual's sense of self, has become essential to students today as they navigate their learning journeys throughout the pandemic and beyond.

"Student well-being is the foundation for all student success," said Chris Graham, Imagine Learning Senior Vice President & General Counsel and Imagine Learning Foundation Chairman and President. "Over the course of the last year, we assembled an experienced and diverse board of Imagine Learning team members to explore and identify areas where we could be of maximum value to our community. We encourage all to apply, and we look forward to partnering with leading non-profits that are pushing the boundaries of social and emotional learning beyond classroom walls."

To learn more about the Imagine Learning Foundation and access Imagine Signature Grant Program applications, visit imaginelearningfoundation.org .

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 10 million students and partners with more than half the school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship products include Imagine Edgenuity®, online courseware and virtual school services solutions; supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, mathematics, robotics, and coding; and high-quality, digital-first core curriculum, including Illustrative Mathematics®, EL Education®, and Odell Education®—all on the Imagine Learning Classroom—and Twig Science®. Read more about Imagine Learning's digital solutions at imaginelearning.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC