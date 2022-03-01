Four Guidehouse Professionals Awarded ESGR Patriot Award for their Outstanding Support of the Guard & Reserve

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, announced today that Allison Carter, Megan Philbin, Keri Lowry, and Giovanna Ubillus were honored with the Patriot Award in recognition of their support for Guido Weiss, a Senior Consultant in the firm's National Security Segment (NSS), during his military deployment in the US Navy Reserve. The award is given by the Employer Support Group of the Guard and Reserve ("ESGR"), a Department of Defense program. Weiss nominated the professionals on behalf of his team, which includes other reservists and veterans.

The ESGR Patriot Award recognizes supervisors and management teams nominated by a Guardsman or Reservist employee for support provided directly to the nominator. The recognition reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.

"The support, understanding and flexibility my team at Guidehouse has shown when it came to my training and deployment is second to none," said Weiss. "Allison, Megan, Keri and Giovanna have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to national service for which my family and I are forever grateful."

Guidehouse, recognized as a 2022 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY for three consecutive years, is also proud to be named to 2022 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers, Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program, and Military Friendly® Brands Lists.

"We are extremely honored that our team members have been individually recognized with this prestigious award, and are so proud of the military service of our employees, including those who choose to continue to serve in the National Guard or Reserve," said John Saad, Partner & National Security segment leader at Guidehouse. "Thank you, Allison, Megan, Keri and Giovanna, for supporting Guido and other service members on the team in their service. Service members have the skills, talents, and capabilities that inspire organizations, make our teams stronger, build a strong company culture, and play a crucial role in our success."

