Globant Files Annual Report for 2021

LUXEMBOURG, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company (the "Company"), announced that, on February 28, 2022, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. Requests can be directed to: Globant S.A., 37A Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855, Luxembourg.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 23,500 employees, and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

Contact

pr@globant.com

View original content:

SOURCE Globant