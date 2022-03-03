Kia presents 2030 roadmap to become global sustainable mobility leader

Kia announces key targets to transform into Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation has today built on its strategic commitment to become a leader in sustainable mobility with the roadmap to 2030 at the company's 2022 CEO Investor Day virtual event.

The roadmap builds on Kia's successful 'Plan S' strategy first announced in 2020 and reveals further details on how the company will achieve its vision to become a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.

Kia announced four key business targets for 2030. These core business aims include: accelerating electrification and achieving annual sales of 1.2 million battery electric vehicle (BEV) units by 2030; reaching 4 million annual vehicle sales by 2030, including over 2 million eco-friendly models; expanding the application of connected car feature and autonomous driving technologies to all new vehicles; and become the number one brand in the global purpose-built vehicle (PBV) market by 2030.

During the CEO Investor Day event, Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, said: "Kia has been undergoing a full-scale transformation which has included changes in corporate vision, logo, product and design, and strategy. To achieve the company's vision of becoming a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, we will focus on accelerating the transition to future business models. We will become even more customer-centric in our approach and pursue a dynamic transformation while maintaining sound business operations."

