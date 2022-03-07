Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Print Model Anthia Mo Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Anthia Mo, Taiwanese American established print model, dancer and social media influencer, has joined the HoneyDrip.com platform. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"Anthia well-known in the industry and is well-rounded," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "We are very excited to have her join. The platform will give her what she needs to share her beauty and creativity with her many fans."

Anthia Mo began dancing at a very early age and competed in ballet, pointe, modern, tap, jazz, and contemporary dance categories. She later decided to pursue her passion for modeling. Anthia has been seen on billboards in Times Square as well as made appearances in some of the largest publications such as Maxim, FHM and Playboy magazine. She has also done commercials for some of the largest companies in the world such as the NBA, Audi, and Liberty Mutual. Additionally, Anthia has a large social medial following, boasting 600k+ followers on Instagram.

"Everything has its beauty, but not everyone sees it," said Mo. "I'm excited to join the HoneyDrip family and to begin working with my creative director, @m.Cherie._, to create exclusive video content that will show my artistic fashion side."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

