Norton to Showcase Digital Living on the Bright Side at SXSW 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a leading consumer Cyber Safety brand from NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), today announced its sponsorship of the 2022 South by Southwest (SXSW) Tech Industry Track. The Tech Industry Track takes place March 11-16, 2022 in Austin, TX and is set to highlight new innovations that will drive the world's next wave of change. Norton will brighten SXSW 2022 with The Norton Bright Lounge, and unveil new data during a panel discussion on the cutting edge of Cyber Safety and the metaverse.

Possibilities in the virtual world are richer than ever, but they come paired with consumer skepticism and safety concerns. During SXSW, Norton will showcase how Cyber Safety solutions that span device security, online privacy and identity theft protection can help attendees feel empowered in everyday digital life, so they worry less about the darkness of cybercrime. Additionally, heading into SXSW, Norton has made a $25,000 donation to Girls Who Code to further their mission to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does.

"From our products and services to the ways we connect, we want consumers to think of Cyber Safety as an important part of today's everyday digital lifestyle," said Darren Shou, CTO and head of technology at NortonLifeLock. "Further, while tomorrow's digital lifestyles promise shared immersive experiences, they also pose new Cyber Safety implications. During SXSW, I look forward to shining a light on consumer perceptions and privacy and security considerations crucial to ensuring the metaverse is built on a framework that reshapes the fabric of our society for the better."

Norton invites SXSW 2022 attendees to experience the bright side of the digital world.

Panel: "How the Metaverse can Rebuild Society, but Better"

Darren Shou , CTO and head of technology for NortonLifeLock will explore " How the Metaverse can Rebuild Society, but Better " and unveil new data on consumer perceptions and expectations for the metaverse. Alongside technology and design experts, Shou will offer perspectives on regulations, safeguards and design considerations to help build a new digital reality that advances humanity and addresses the issues of the real world. The moderator and panelists include:

The Norton Bright Lounge

As the proud sponsor of the 2022 SXSW Tech Industry Track, Norton will host a daily reprieve for attendees at The Norton Bright Lounge . Visitors can experience the power of digital living on the bright side while enjoying light refreshments, unique photo opps, giveaways, happy hour events and more. Norton will also be providing complimentary one-year subscriptions for Norton 360 Deluxe

Learn more about how you can join Norton at SXSW 2022 here.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at NortonLifeLock.com.

