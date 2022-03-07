Seasoned Tech Executive Peter Rodenhauser Joins Corsica Technologies as Chief Operating Officer

CENTREVILLE, Md., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsica Technologies, recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers, is pleased to announce the addition of their new Chief Operating Officer, Peter Rodenhauser.

(PRNewsfoto/Corsica Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Corsica Technologies is pleased to announce the addition of their new Chief Operating Officer, Peter Rodenhauser .

Peter joins Corsica Technologies as the Chief Operating Officer with more than twenty years of experience in operations management, digital transformations, and managed IT services for clients. Before joining Corsica Technologies, Peter was Vice President of Cloud Services at OpenText, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, and the Senior Vice President of Global Professional Services for Liasion Technologies.

Brian Harmison, Corsica Technologies Chief Executive Officer, said "Peter is a senior professional that brings to our company results-driven success with the IT services cybersecurity model combined with a keen focus on P&L accountability and revenue growth. He is a wonderful addition to the Leadership Team fulfilling a key role in our future growth plans."

Corsica Technologies offers a highly-skilled and certified team knowledgeable in both IT and cybersecurity to help organizations create a secure foundation and leverage technology so their businesses can thrive. Using innovation technology, the dedicated experts at Corsica Technologies protect clients and respond to cyber incidents 24x7x365 from two Security Operations Centers (SOC), as well as provide a full suite of IT management and digital transformation solutions.

Peter Rodenhauser, Corsica Technologies newly-appointed Chief Operating Officer said "Corsica Technologies has demonstrated outstanding growth in innovation and continuous development of technology solutions to best serve and secure their customers' data. I am excited about being part of this amazing team and the opportunity to help lead the company's operations."

Brian Harmison also said "With the recent changes in world politics resulting in significantly increased cybersecurity threats, now more than ever investment in top talent is critical to support and protect our clients. We are delighted to have an executive, with such deep experience as Peter, join our Corsica Technologies team."

About Corsica Technologies

Consistently recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity service providers, Corsica Technologies helps organizations leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our integrated IT and cybersecurity services protect companies and enable them to succeed. www.corsicatech.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corsica Technologies