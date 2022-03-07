SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of The Southern Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 - (NYSE: SO)

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of The Southern Company.

Shareholders who fit the class definition are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS DEFINITION: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased, acquired, or otherwise held or sold, the publicly traded securities of The Southern Company between May 10, 2013 to February 20, 2020, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that Deloitte & Touche, LLP allegedly made false and/or materially misleading statements in connection with its audit of The Southern Company's financial statements and, in particular, its "clean coal" electric power plant in Kemper, Mississippi. Between May 10, 2013 and February 20, 2020 (the "Class Period"), Deloitte intentionally and recklessly violated its professional responsibilities as Southern's professional auditor and deceived investors about Southern's accounting for and expected completion of the Kemper Plant. Deloitte's untrue statements and omissions of material facts concerning the Kemper Plant operated as a fraud and deceit upon plaintiff and others similarly situated in connection with their purchases and value of Southern securities during the Class Period.

DEADLINE: April 25, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/the-southern-company-loss-submission-form/

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SO during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 25, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

