A New Mercedes-Benz Van Center Dealership Opens in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz Van Center – Warner (MBVC-W) marks the entry into a new Mercedes-Benz Van Center concept in the Mountain West region and a part of the growing Warner Van Center in Utah. As a new Mercedes-Benz dealership, inventory will feature Sprinter (full-sized) and Metris (mid-sized) model lineups for new, certified and non-certified pre-owned sales.

"We have always been a service-oriented company, and my top priority was to launch a van dealership that focuses on customers first. Mercedes-Benz Van Center provides commercial, fleet and recreation customers the best inventory and certified technicians to keep their vans running in top performance," said Bart Warner, CEO.

"We have successfully grown and will continue to do so based on providing excellent inventory, delivering consistent value," noted James Warner, CFO.

The Van Center concept is based around a one-stop shopping experience, with Acorn Vans Mercedes-Benz Expert Upfitter, VanBuilders upfit and accessories, and Warner Van Rental facilities on the same block centrally located in the crossroads of the west.

"We have a great facility, five-star rated Service Advisors, and we are dedicated to building and maintaining the best trained Mercedes-Benz technicians in the nation," said Lance Decker, Service Manager. "Our team and inventory are dedicated to providing the best selection and service for our customers as we are exclusively focused on Mercedes-Benz vans."

The new MBVC-W dealership is located on a nine-acre campus, features an expanded authorized VanCARE 27 bay service building, and provides an On-The-Spot Renewal station for vehicle registrations. In addition, MBVC-W has invested in technology designed to enhance the customer experience - from easy service check-in and text updates to secure vehicle purchase financing, fiber-optic Wi-Fi in the showroom and lounges offering gourmet coffee and snacks, high-pressure touch-less van wash and more. Everything has been designed to maximize convenience, safety, and customer satisfaction.

An official grand opening celebration of the new dealership is Saturday, March 19th, 2022. The event is open to van enthusiasts and will bring together "van-centric" vendors and partners and feature several adventure vans on display, special guests, games, prizes, and giveaways. The public is invited to attend.

Regular business hours for the dealership will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and Saturdays 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Contact Information:

Mercedes-Benz Van Center – Warner, 5396 West 2400 South, West Valley City, UT 84120, (801) 956-2700. For more information, visit www.mbvancenterwarner.com and www.instagram.com/mbvancenterwarner. Contacts: bart.warner@mbvancenterwarner.com and marketing@mbvancenterwarner.com.

