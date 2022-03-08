OfferLogix Partners with VinCue To Provide Penny Perfect Payments

HERNDON, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OfferLogix (Herndon, VA) has partnered with VinCue (Kansas City, MO) to provide Penny Perfect Payments as part of its digital platform of solutions for dealerships. Using our proprietary API technology that integrates directly into the backbone of their existing technology, VinCue is able to provide dealers the capability to display real payments on real vehicles through multiple mediums — dealer websites, social media, and their unique digital marketing — and enables them to standardize payment offers and disclaimers across the board. According to Chris Hokes, Founder and CTO of VinCue, "Working with the OfferLogix team has been beyond easy. Their software architecture, product leaders, and developers made the entire project go quickly and easily, allowing us to bring this critical integration to our dealers faster than we could have expected. They're the perfect #TeamVINCUE partner."

OfferLogix' proprietary fintech solutions is disrupting the status quo of how lease and finance payments are calculated.

While most new car dealers advertise estimated payments on their website, OfferLogix allows dealers to advertise specific vehicles to specific consumers — including each vehicle's MSRP, disclaimer, cost, features, and more. By providing the actual vehicle in that dealer's inventory, the platform eliminates the disconnect between the customer, the generic advertisement with the perceived cost, and the dealership.

According to Chris Hoke, Founder & CTO of Vincue, "VinCue's vision is to consolidate inventory data, decisions, and tasks into a single system. Now partnered with OfferLogix, we are taking another huge step forward by connecting manufacturer incentives and financing options directly to inventory inside VinCue, saving time, reducing errors, and making the entire sales process easier."

OfferLogix is the pioneer of automated payment calculation technology in the automotive industry. Its suite of proprietary fintech solutions is disrupting the status quo of how lease and finance payments are calculated. Now, dealers and vendors alike are able to precisely calculate car payments down to the model and trim, accurately advertise it across every customer touchpoint, and integrate it into the buyer journey for a seamless customer experience.

"Our partnership with VinCue is very collaborative and synergistic, says Aaron Bickart, Executive Vice President and General Manager of OfferLogix. Working with the VinCue team is amazing. Our integration team and VinCue's engineering team are able to fully integrate our Penny Perfect Payments APIs within 72 hours from start to finish."

"As a dealer, you spend so much time comparing information and data from separate systems and websites, and you never really know what's the most up-to-date. OfferLogix is a known quantity with tons of industry respect, trust, and integrity. Having this integration within VINCUE means my team can work deals faster and with a higher level of confidence," says Danny Zaslavski, Managing Partner at VinCue.

About Offerlogix

OfferLogix is the pioneer in lease and finance payment advertising for digital retailing, desking and CRM tools, advertising agencies, OEMs, online portals, and dealers. Its proprietary technology and related web services allow accurate and fully disclosed lease and loan payments to be generated and displayed on vehicle lease advertisements, listings, specials, brochure pages, etc. This fintech is revolutionizing how lease specials and payment advertising are created and displayed on the web, through social media, and on mobile devices. Learn more at OfferLogix.com

About VinCue

VINCUE is built by dealers for dealers. We are dealership managers and automotive sales, finance, and marketing people. With backgrounds in data science, software engineering, and dealership management, the team is committed to building a modern, unified platform powered by real-time market data to help dealerships of any size compete and win. Learn more at vincue.com

