Bid Ops Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner®

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bid Ops , the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform, announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in 2021 Gartner "Cool Vendors™ in Strategic Sourcing Technology" by William McNeill, Koray Kose, Micky Keck, and Patrick Connaughton. The report states that "when considering vendors for this research, we looked for solutions that could fill specific use cases in a company's digital roadmap. These Cool Vendors target the need for better and more collaborative supplier management with faster and better decision making across increasingly complex and ever-expanding supply chain networks and supplier ecosystems."

According to this Gartner report, "hyperautomation, data and analytics and supplier enablement lead this year's technology trends in sourcing and procurement. Application leaders can use this Cool Vendors research to identify promising software vendors that can help them make the most of these trends." The report further mentions that:

"effectively managing suppliers specifically is pivotal to organizational success and resilience. This is especially true today as we face increasing market volatility with disruptions caused by uncertain political environments, emerging risks such as changing regulations, climate change impact and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Software vendors have realized this and, as a result, there are now many applications in the market that can help buying organizations manage their suppliers."

"Data and analytics have experienced a renewed focus in procurement across descriptive, prescriptive, and predictive scenarios. Procurement software vendors have taken note of this trend and are investing heavily in ensuring that their solutions are as much data and analytics solutions for procurement as solutions focused just on streamlining the process."

"We are delighted to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Edmund Zagorin, CEO of Bid Ops. "Procurement teams using Bid Ops are able to scale value from their best purchasing decisions, helping to influence more spend; deliver predictable, repeatable cost savings and align their activities with strategic corporate initiatives like ESG and supplier diversity. Being a machine learning-first platform, we are able to help procurement leaders deliver results in less than 90 days with no user adoption barriers or IT setup time required. It's exciting to see what our customers are able to achieve using Predictive Procurement Orchestration."

*Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Strategic Sourcing Technology," William McNeill, Koray Kose, Micky Keck, Patrick Connaughton, November 11, 2021.

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bid Ops

Bid Ops is the only Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform built to keep your team continuously exceeding targets. Unify your sourcing, purchasing, contracting and supplier management activities with real-time data benchmarks and always-on anomaly detection. Predict and win 2-5x faster savings and never get stuck waiting for a report again. Learn more at https://www.bidops.com .

